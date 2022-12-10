DEAR HELOISE: My wife and I have been reading your column for decades. (Thank you for all the helpful hints.) I took particular interest in the letters you recently published regarding folks who feel they've been "ripped off" by auto mechanics and their shops. Please do not "paint" all auto technicians (mechanics) with such a broad brush. In response, I proffer the following:

I firmly believe that most auto technicians and their shops are honest, but properly diagnosing a problem, and performing the necessary repairs, are nowhere near as simple as it may sound on the surface. An armchair diagnostician may believe it is as simple as saying, "OK, we have symptoms A and B; therefore, the solution must be C." If only it was that simple!

So, what is a motorist to do? Back in 1972, an organization called the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (NIASE) was formed for the purpose of providing a means of testing and certifying auto technicians, and eventually their respective shops. (It is now known as simply "ASE.") The intent then, and still now, was to test and certify auto techs in various disciplines of vehicle repair/maintenance to prove their knowledge and competence.

Technicians must re-certify every five years, and the exams are certainly not easy -- nor should they be. The idea is that this would also further professionalism, integrity and honesty within that career field. Not only is this working, but many shops have attained certification as a "Blue Seal" shop, meaning they employ a certain percentage of ASE-certified technicians.

So-called "Blue Seal" shops can, and many do, display the "ASE Blue Seal" gear logo on their signs to indicate this. Please look for it.

-- Bob Le Breux, via email

DEAR HELOISE: Regarding an easier way to check smoke alarms, there are apps you can get that will test your smoke alarm and tell you the battery life. We use Nest. Check it out.

-- Marcie Miner, via email

DEAR HELOISE: Do not throw away soap chips. When you have several, spray the inside of a coffee cup, break the chips into pieces, microwave for two to three minutes, or however long it takes for the chips to blend together. I then put the cup into the refrigerator to harden. Voila! A new cake of soap.

-- Billie Moore, The Villages, Fla.

