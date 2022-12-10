High school roundups

BOYS

BENTON 76, HUNTSVILLE 56 Jonathan Bell topped all scorers with 30 points as Benton (3-3) dominated at the Cardinal Classic in Farmington. Mason Davidson scored 21 points for Huntsville (4-3).

BENTONVILLE WEST 64, BLUE VALLEY NORTHWEST, KAN. 61 Dawson Price continued his offensive tear with 27 points to keep West (8-0) perfect in the Husky Hoops Invitational in Stilwell, Kan. Tucker Anderson had 22 points for the Wolverines.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS CHRISTIAN 74, MAUMELLE CHARTER 42 Grayson Wilson had 16 points as Central Arkansas Christian (8-6, 2-0 3A-5). Webb Watson connected for 13 points, and Sam Maddox came up with 12 points for the Mustangs.

DUMAS 58, LAKE VILLAGE 22 Mike Reddick turned in 21 points, 7 rebounds and 2 steals in a dominant effort for Dumas (3-6, 2-0 3A-8). Tommy Reddick had 19 points and 3 steals, and Raylen Spratt added 10 points and 5 steals for the Bobcats.

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 76, RIVERVIEW 51 Kellen Robinson and Grant Gary both scored 26 points as Episcopal Collegiate (7-3, 1-0 3A-6) had no trouble against Riverview. Keeton Dassinger followed with 13 points for the Wildcats.

FARMINGTON 65, FORREST CITY 56 Layne Taylor lit things up with 40 points and six rebounds for Farmington (11-0) during the Cardinal Classic. Caleb Blakely had 11 points and 11 rebounds while Kaden Hughes added 8 points and 5 rebounds for the Cardinals. Josh Blakely also contributed 17 rebounds for Farmington.

JONESBORO 57, TACA ACADEMY, TEXAS 54 Deion Buford-Wesson's 17 points helped lift Jonesboro (7-1) at the Battle in the Bluff in Bartlett, Tenn. Phillip Tillman had 12 points, and Devarious Montgomery generated 11 points and 12 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane.

RECTOR 57, RIVERSIDE 46 Cooper Rabjohn had 29 points and 10 rebounds as Rector (8-0, 3-0 2A-3) won its eighth consecutive game. Kameron Jones tossed up 13 points for the Cougars.

YELLVILLE-SUMMIT 59, COTTER 42 David Derosier churned out 27 points for Yellville-Summit (5-3, 3-0 2A-1), which handed its league foes their first district defeat. Trent Purdom followed with 10 points for the Panthers. Hudson Adams had 10 points and 6 rebounds, and Trace Ewing finished with 10 points and 7 rebounds for Cotter (7-9, 2-1). Ryan Benedict also scored 10 points.

GIRLS

CONWAY CHRISTIAN 71, MAGNET COVE 25 Brooklyn Pratt scored 19 points for Conway Christian (8-4, 3-0 2A-5) in its third conference win. Josie Williams scored 15 points, and Mallory Malone followed with 11 points.

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 61, RIVERVIEW 26 Riley Brady accumulated 19 points and 17 rebounds in a pasting for Episcopal Collegiate (8-2, 1-0 3A-6. Cydney Sanders scored 16 points, and Elois Moore countered with 13 points for the Lady Wildcats.

GREENWOOD 62, FAYETTEVILLE 44 Madison Cartwright scored 16 points to lead Greenwood (5-2) to a bounce-back victory after losing to Bentonville on Thursday. Brooklyn Woolsey and Anna Trusty each had 13 points for the Lady Bulldogs, who led 31-24 at halftime.

LAMAR 60, STILWELL, OKLA. 47 Karley Williams' 18 points and seven rebounds allowed Lamar (8-1) to responded according after dropping its first game of the year the day before. Kori Sanders had 17 points, Morgan Cochran amassed 10 points, and Bailee Cowell collected eight points and 11 rebounds for the Lady Warriors.

MAMMOTH SPRING 69, MARKED TREE 52 Brynn Washam delivered 32 points in a second straight win for Mammoth Spring (10-3, 4-0 1A-3). Tay Davis and Adrianna Corbett both had 12 points for the Lady Bears.

MAUMELLE 48, PINE BLUFF 31 India Robinson had 13 points and eight rebounds to power Maumelle (4-7) during the Cabot Classic. Jamia Flowers collected 12 points and 16 rebounds, and Khyndal Alexander supplied 11 points and five rebounds for the Lady Hornets.

NETTLETON 56, SEARCY 52 (2 OT) Makenzie Williams concluded the night with 17 points and 12 rebounds as Nettleton (7-0) moved to today's finals of the Mark Martin Automotive/Lyon College Tournament in Batesville. Akyria James chimed in with 13 points and 3 steals, and Makila Hill totaled 8 points and s6x rebounds for the Lady Raiders.

SALEM 58, WALNUT RIDGE 20 Chelse Hamilton's 14 points opened the door for Salem (9-0, 2-0 3A-2) to walk through. Marleigh Sellars scored 13 points, and Alli Smith chipped in with nine points for the Lady Greyhounds.

YELLVILLE-SUMMIT 64, COTTER 42 Abby Methvin had 21 points in a blowout for Yellville-Summit (5-2, 3-0 2A-1). Kambree Gibson gathered in 19 points and five steals. Kylee Chastain paced Cotter (9-7, 2-1) with 13 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists.

THURSDAY'S LATE GAMES

BOYS

ALMA 56, MENA 42 Israel Towns-Robinson scored 17 points as Alma (1-6) won its first game of the season after outscoring their opponents 36-17 in the second half during the Charles B. Dyer Classic. Easton Boggs totaled 13 points for the Airedales. Toby Watkins led Mena (2-5) with 14 points.

BALD KNOB 58, HELENA-WEST HELENA 49 Thirteens were good to Bald Knob (5-4, 1-1 3A-6) on Thursday night. Mikey Knight, Micah Story and Jaiven Smith all scored 13 points for the Bulldogs, who ended a three-game losing streak. Knight and Story also added 10 and nine rebounds, respectively. Mika Comer put together a nine-point, eight-rebound effort as well for Bald Knob.

BENTONVILLE 49, ST. LOUIS UNIVERSITY, MO. 41 Jaylen Lee put up 17 points, grabbed 5 rebounds and handed out 5 assists as Bentonville (6-0) sprinted away during the Blue Springs Mo., Tournament. Aden Waller had 12 points and 12 rebounds while Caden Miller followed with 11 points, 14 rebounds and 5 blocks for the Tigers.

CABOT 51, COLLIERVILLE, TENN. 49 Jermaine Christopher led Cabot (6-2) with 13 points and five assists in their opener of their classic. Brayden Hall and Jarrett Coleman both had 12 points for the Panthers, winners of three straight games and four of their last five.

FARMINGTON 68, HOT SPRINGS LAKESIDE 48 Jaxon Berry ended with 21 points and nine rebounds for Farmington (10-0) at its Cardinal Classic. Layne Taylor led the home team with 23 points, and Caleb Blakely chimed in with 10 points and 12 rebounds. Josh Blakely also contributed with 11 rebounds for the Cardinals.

SOUTHSIDE BATESVILLE 54, BATESVILLE 41 Ayden Cuzzort's 19 points led to a victory for Southside Batesville (3-3) over its cross-town rival during the Mark Martin Automotive/Lyon College Tournament in Batesville. Tyler Carter ended with 14 points for the Southerners, who led 36-28 after three quarters. Matt Hendrix and Cory Cotherine each scored 10 points for Batesville (1-9).

GIRLS

FARMINGTON 59, BLUE VALLEY WEST, KAN. 23 Jenna Lawrence scored 20 points, and Reese Shirey tallied 11 for Farmington (8-0) in its win during the first round of the Freeman Lady Eagle Classic in Joplin, Mo. Marin Adams added nine points for the Lady Cardinals, who jumped out to a 19-2, first-quarter lead and led 47-7 at halftime. J'Myra London had seven points for Farmington as well.

LOCUST GROVE, OKLA. 63, GRAVETTE 56 (OT) Claire Hooker scored 21 points for Locust Grove (4-0), which outscored its foes 13-6 in overtime during the semifinals of the Adair Invitational Tournament in Adair, Okla. Adrianne Fine had 16 points, and Bailey Wiggins tossed in 15 points for the Lady Pirates. Rachel Deihl provided 18 points, and Brooke Handle came away with 17 points for Gravette (4-2). The Lady Lions trailed 24-15 at halftime and 39-26 at the end of the third but sent the game into an extra session by outscoring Locust Grove 24-11 in the fourth quarter.

MENA 43, ALMA 33 Emily Leonard's 17 points were beneficial to Mena (4-2), which knocked off the host team in the Charles B. Dyer Classic. Jordan Gramlich scored 14 points, and Presli Taylor finished with 11 points for Alma (1-4).

NORTH LITTLE ROCK 66, FAYETTEVILLE 40 Both Jocelyn Tate and Ja'Myia Brown each scored 15 points as North Little Rock (8-0) turned a close game in a rout in the second half. Sakiya Hicks ended with 10 points for the Lady Charging Wildcats, who led 31-26 at halftime before dominating the final two quarters of play.

OSCEOLA 57, VALLEY VIEW 48 (OT) Kayla Newson finished with 32 points, 10 steals, 8 rebounds and 4 assists to help Osceola (7-2) win its second consecutive game. Amarah Thomas ended with 9 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 blocks from the Lady Seminoles, who battled back from a 10-point deficit.

VALLEY SPRINGS 68, CLARKSVILLE 44 Tayla Trammell had 14 points and nine rebounds in a overwhelming outing for Valley Springs (12-7) at the Petit Jean Classic in Morrilton. Savannah Ketchum added 11 points and eight rebounds while Aidan Gorton finished with 11 points as well for the Lady Tigers.

WYNNE 53, STUTTGART 41 Kylia Cody notched 27 points, including 3 three-pointers, as Wynne (4-8) won at the Mark Martin Automotive/Lyon College Tournament in Batesville. Zarriah Adams had 14 points, and Danielle Kerr tallied nine points for the Lady Yellowjackets. Zaniya Colvin finished with 11 points, and Kailey Bishop scored 9 for Stuttgart (1-3), which trailed 28-26 at the half.