• Joe James, chairman of the Yurok Tribe, said "our children get to be able to walk the riverbanks" and "we'll tell them about the history" as tribal and government officials cheered a plan for the largest dam removal in U.S. history, along the Klamath River near the California-Oregon border, in an effort to restore the watershed.

• Eric Adams, mayor of New York City, beat the rap and a $300 ticket for a rat infestation at his rental property in the Brooklyn borough, convincing a hearing officer that he'd taken sufficient steps to rid the building of pests "and will continue to do so."

• Karen Bass, soon to be the first female mayor of Los Angeles, tweeted "New location, same historic event!" as her plans to be sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris on the steps of City Hall were scuttled by a rainy forecast and the event was moved into a theater.

• Jared Patterson, a Texas legislator, filed a bill to ban social media for state residents younger than 18, comparing its use to cigarettes, "once thought to be perfectly safe for users."

• Brian Kelsey, a former Tennessee legislator who pleaded guilty to violating federal campaign finance laws after initially citing a "political witch hunt," had his law license suspended as he awaits sentencing.

• Mike Hubbard, former Alabama House speaker, failed to win early release from prison for violating state ethics law by leveraging his office to obtain business clients, but his 28-month sentence will end in January.

• William Glenn Chunn, a leader of the white supremacy prison gang Aryan Circle who's known as Big Head, was sentenced to life in prison for ordering "violent stabbings against rival gang members and other victims," and retaliating against suspected cooperators with law enforcement.

• Fontrell Antonio Baines, a Tennessee rap artist known as Nuke Bizzle, was sentenced to six years in prison and ordered to pay back $704,760 after boasting in a YouTube music video about exploiting a pandemic relief program by filing 92 unemployment claims in California.

• Wesley Mahan, superintendent of the Portland, Ore., site where Shroom House marketed magic mushrooms before it was raided on charges of selling psychedelics illegally, said when word of the store got out, "the parking disappeared overnight; lines went around the building a block long."