King Cotton Holiday Classic announces tourney lineup

The King Cotton Holiday Classic tips off Dec. 27 with 16 teams from around the country vying for two bracket championships in the three-day tournament.

All teams will play at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

"It means a lot to have these basketball teams from all over the country because it shows the trajectory of the tournament," Samuel Glover, director of Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation and the tournament's director, said. "We are bringing an excellence to this tournament, and, in turn, we are exuding what Pine Bluff is all about."

The cost of tickets is $15 per day or a three-day pass for $30. Tickets can be purchased at www.kingcottonclassic.org.

The opening-day schedule for King Cotton is:

• Windermere (Fla.) vs. Silsbee (Texas), 10 a.m.

• Newton (Covington, Ga.) vs. Jonesboro, 11:30 a.m.

• Beaumont (Texas) United vs. Sidwell Friends School (Washington, D.C.), 1 p.m.

• McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.) vs. Bishop O'Connell (Arlington, Va.), 2:30 p.m.

• Fort Bend Elkins (Missouri City, Texas) vs. Greenforest-McCalep (Ga.), 4 p.m.

• White Hall vs. Grissom (Huntsville, Ala.), 5:30 p.m.

• Pine Bluff vs. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.), 7 p.m.

• Mills University Studies vs. South Shore (Brooklyn, N.Y.), 8:45 p.m.

Creed Bracket schedule:

• Windermere-Silsbee loser vs. White Hall-Grissom loser, 10 a.m. Dec. 28

• Mills-South Shore loser vs. Elkins-Greenforest loser, 1 p.m. Dec. 28

• Mills-South Shore winner vs. Elkins-Greenforest winner, 2:30 p.m. Dec. 28

• Windermere-Silsbee winner vs. White Hall-Grissom winner, 4 p.m. Dec. 28

• Consolation game, 11:30 a.m. Dec. 29

• Consolation game, 1 p.m. Dec. 29

• Consolation game, 2:30 p.m. Dec. 29

• Championship, 7 p.m. Dec. 29

King Bracket schedule:

• Beaumont United-Sidwell loser vs. Newton-Jonesboro loser, 11:30 a.m. Dec. 28

• Pine Bluff-Bosco loser vs. McEachern-O'Connell loser, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 28

• Beaumont United-Sidwell winner vs. Newton-Jonesboro winner, 7 p.m. Dec. 28

• Pine Bluff-Bosco winner vs. McEachern-O'Connell winner, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 28

• Third-place game, 10 a.m. Dec. 29

• Consolation game, 4 p.m. Dec. 29

• Third-place game, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 29

• Championship, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 29