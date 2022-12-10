What Republicans do

Jeff Cook asks in Sunday's Voices letters who Democrats support as he's convinced shoppers on public assistance are the only ones who can afford full shopping carts. He then jumps to a large portion of the budget going (he claims) to illegal aliens.

Republicans prevented passage of bills to fight inflation and prevent price-gouging. Republicans gave a huge tax break to the very wealthy and corporations. Corporations have posted record profits while raising prices to consumers. Mr. Cook, your beef should be with the Republicans who cater to their corporate donors. They don't care about your stagnant wages, the cost of your health care (if you're lucky enough to have any), or the cost of food or gasoline. As long as they can keep you blaming poor and/or undocumented people, they will continue to use your anger to keep themselves in office.

SUSAN WESTON

Little Rock

End period poverty

Period poverty: The inability to afford or access period products. This isn't an issue that's only happening in underdeveloped countries. Members of our communities are struggling every day.

When I learned the reality of period poverty, I had to do something. I emailed the principals at middle and high schools in Little Rock. To my surprise, many of them said that their students do miss school because they can't afford period products. Thus sparked the creation of the Arkansas Period Poverty Project, a community group I created to promote menstrual equity in Arkansas through donations, education, and legislation. Every month we donate hundreds of products to schools across the state to help keep students in the classroom. However, this is not a sustainable model, which is why we became involved in legislative advocacy.

During the 2021 legislative session, we worked with Rep. Aaron Pilkington to end the discriminatory sales tax on period products and with Rep. Denise Jones Ennett to allow schools to use funds to purchase period products. In 2023, we plan to continue this work. We'll be collaborating with Representatives Pilkington and Ennett to remove the tampon tax and increase the number of schools providing period products.

These bills are monumental for our state; they won't end period poverty, but they will relieve a massive burden. These bills show the country that Arkansas cares about the health, well-being, and livelihood of women, girls, and menstruators, the voices of whom are too often ignored. With the leadership of Representatives Pilkington and Ennett, we're bringing light to the experiences of menstruators across our state and telling Arkansans that their voices matter, their stories matter, their health matters. We're telling them that they deserve tax-free periods. They deserve to stay in the classroom. They deserve respect and dignity. They deserve menstrual equity.

KATIE CLARK

Little Rock

How we came to this

As the issues of climate change are becoming more apparent, we need to remember how we got here. It will surprise many people to learn that the first president to recognize the effects of pollution on the climate and lead a bipartisan effort to enact legislation to control some of the producers of pollution was Richard Nixon, who in 1970 signed into law the Clean Air Act. This bill provided for a slow increase in requirements for automobile manufacturers to reduce the emissions output over time; this was done so as to allow for the economic effects to be spread out and also for the development of converters and other items to aid in the reduction of pollution.

For the next 10 years progress was made toward fulfilling the goals of the Clean Air Act, but pollution was far from controlled. But then it was dealt a heavy blow. Ronald Reagan criticized the Environmental Protection Agency and the Clean Air Act as detrimental to the economy and claimed that most pollution was the result of nature. He then issued a presidential edict delaying the requirements of the Clean Air Act, thus accelerating the United States and the world on a downward slide in the battle against climate change.

One president, Nixon, is (and rightly so) much maligned but performed significant acts for the betterment of the nation, opening trade with China and the start on clean air, while President Reagan seems to get a pass on anything and everything, including the derailment of the cleaning up of the environment, and the Iran-Contra affair.

However, the issue with the most lasting effects is the delaying of the battle against pollution, of which we are reminded daily with torrential rains and storms raging in some areas of the world and devastating drought and famine in another.

MARK WEATHERTON

North Little Rock