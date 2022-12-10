LIVE UPDATES: No. 9 Arkansas faces Oklahoma

Half - Arkansas 43, Oklahoma 40

Terrific close to the half for the Razorbacks, who trailed by as many as nine points early on.

Ricky Council was stellar offensively. He poured in a game-high 17 points, and his tear included a sequence in which he hit a deep step-back three then drove the lane in transition and finished through contact to give Arkansas a 39-38 lead.

Council, who scored just eight points on Tuesday, is 7 of 9 from the floor.

Nick Smith assisted Council with 10 points of his own. The Razorbacks also got solid contributions from Jordan Walsh (7 points) and Makhi Mitchell (6 points, 4 assists, 2 rebounds).

The fact Arkansas is leading at the half is impressive considering how well the Sooners shot the ball in the first half.

Oklahoma hit 13 of its first 17 shots in the game and hit halftime shooting 62.1% from the floor. The Sooners are 4 of 8 from deep.

Grant Sherfield leads Oklahoma with 11 points and Milos Uzan has pitched in nine. Jacob Groves has seven points, as well.

3:22, 1H - Oklahoma 36, Arkansas 33

The Razorbacks are shooting 56% from the floor and trail by three at the final media timeout of the half. That tells you just how efficient the Sooners have been.

Ricky Council leads Arkansas with 11 points and Nick Smith has 8. Makhi Mitchell, who briefly had his knee looked at by the team's trainer, has scored or assisted on half of the Razorbacks' 14 scores today.

Grant Sherfield is up to 11 points for Oklahoma on 5 of 7 shooting. Milos Uzan also has nine points.

5:34, 1H - Oklahoma 30, Arkansas 27

Makhi Mitchell is having a great game to this point.

He's up to 6 points, 4 assists, 2 rebounds and 1 block. Arkansas has scored 6 of the last 8 points, and he's been a big reason it is back in the game.

Mitchell has hit Nick Smith twice today for layups on backdoor cuts.

7:36, 1H - Oklahoma 30, Arkansas 23

The Sooners are shooting the cover off the ball. They are 13 of 17 from the floor and 4 of 6 beyond the arc.

Grant Sherfield, after a scoreless first few minutes of the game, leads all scorers with 9 points on 4 of 5 shooting. All eight Oklahoma players who have entered the game have scored.

For Arkansas, Ricky Council has 7 points, Makhi Mitchell 6 points and 2 assists, and Jordan Walsh has 5 points. Walsh has been much more aggressive looking for his shot today.

Anthony Black so far has 2 assists, 2 turnovers, 1 block and 1 steal.

11:24, 1H - Oklahoma 21, Arkansas 14

The Sooners went on an 11-2 run between the media timeouts to grab a nine-point lead at the 11:47 mark.

The Razorbacks, though, fought hard prior to the under-12 timeout and pulled within seven. Ricky Council will be at the line when play resumes.

Jalen Graham got hit in the head during a shot around the rim and split the free throws. Nick Smith then found Council for a reverse alley-oop dunk.

Oklahoma is 9 of 11 from the floor and 3 of 4 from deep. Arkansas has to tighten up on the defensive end and contest shots better than they have.

15:41, 1H - Arkansas 9, Oklahoma 8

The Razorbacks are off to a terrific start on the offensive end.

They have hit 4 of their first 7 shots, and Jordan Walsh knocked down a three from the right wing. Makhi Mitchell has a team-high four points as well as the assist on the Walsh three.

Nick Smith also scored in transition by using a really nice in-and-move move that created a huge lane to finish.

Oklahoma is 3 of 5 from the floor and 2 of 3 beyond the arc. No field goal attempts yet for Grant Sherfield, the Sooners' leading scorer.

Pregame

Arkansas’ starting lineup: Anthony Black, Nick Smith, Ricky Council, Jordan Walsh and Makhi Mitchell

The Razorbacks have won four consecutive games coming into today, most recently beating UNC-Greensboro 65-58 on Tuesday.

Today is Arkansas’ first game in the absence of Trevon Brazile, who tore the ACL in his right knee earlier this week. He was averaging 11.8 points and 6.0 rebounds per game, and remains tied for the team lead in three-pointers made and blocks.

Smith is shooting 40% from three and averaging 19 points in his two starts for the Razorbacks thus far. He scored 22 points against the Spartans on Tuesday.

Black is 5 of his last 9 from three-point range and shooting 40.7% beyond the arc this season.

Mitchell is coming off his best game at Arkansas — 13 points, 14 rebounds, 4 blocks and 2 steals.

The Razorbacks are No. 9 in the country in defensive efficiency, according to KenPom data, at 88.0 points allowed per 100 possessions. Arkansas is also in the top 20 in defensive rebound rate.

Oklahoma’s starters: Grant Sherfield, Jalen Hill, Jacob Groves, Tanner Groves and Milos Uzan

Sherfield is the player to watch for the Sooners. He is averaging 17.1 points per game and shooting 25 of 45 from deep.

During Oklahoma’s 3-1 stretch vs. Nebraska, Seton Hall, Ole Miss and Villanova, he hit 13 of 22 (59.1%) long-range looks. Musselman told the Razorback Sports Network on Tuesday that Sherfield has a solid pull-up game and is “kind of the catalyst” for the Sooners.

He also has five games with at least four assists.

Oklahoma is 7-2 this season and has won 7 of its last 8 games since dropping the season opener to Sam Houston State. The lone loss in that stretch came at Villanova last Saturday.