LR man gets 10 years for firing fatal gunshot

A Little Rock man who said he survived an ambush robbery attempt that left a Sherwood mother of six dead was sentenced to 10 years in prison Friday for firing the fatal shot. But a Pulaski County jury could not agree whether he had intended to kill the woman.

Charged with first-degree murder and aggravated robbery, Zereak Zernell Oliver, 22, was acquitted by the eight men and four women on the jury of the robbery charge, but jurors could not reach the required unanimous verdict on the murder count, which will give prosecutors the opportunity to try him again on that charge. They are scheduled to announce their decision on a retrial next month.

The jury did convict Oliver of committing a terroristic act for firing the killing shot, evidence tampering for trying to get rid of the gun while being pursued by police and fleeing before it ended the four-day trial with a 10-year sentence for Oliver. He faced up to life in prison.

Defense attorney Theodis Thompson painted his client as the real victim in the July 2018 incident that left 46-year-old Regina Annice Jackson dead in her South Woodview Drive home.

Thompson said Oliver had gone to the house to buy an AR-15 from Jackson's son Steve Cokley III, something Oliver had done before, only this time Cokley attacked him for his money. Oliver fought off Cokley even after Jackson joined in the struggle, Thompson said.

Oliver did fire a shot from his pistol while trying to get away, the attorney told jurors, saying that police were too quick to believe Cokley's claim that Oliver was the first to shoot. Thompson elicited testimony from police that no one could say for sure who started shooting. Cokley fired at least three shots.

As evidence that Oliver had been robbed, Thompson noted that Cokley had described Oliver as carrying a large "wad" of money, which was never found by police.

Thompson further contended Cokley might have shot his mother since the bullet that went through her head was never found. However, experts in pathology and firearms testified the wound was too small to have been inflicted by a high-powered rifle and was more in line with an injury inflicted with the 9mm that Oliver said he had fired.

Oliver did not take the stand, but the jury heard his version of events during an interview with Sherwood police conducted following his arrest about seven hours after the shooting.

In the authorities' version of events as laid out by prosecutors Michael Wright and Elizabeth Whitfield, Oliver fatally shot Jackson when Oliver fired his pistol into the house just after the mother and son had chased him from the residence. Oliver had just tried to steal the rifle at gunpoint, but Cokley had been able to take Oliver's pistol away, the prosecutors said. Prosecutors said Oliver used a different pistol to fire the shot that struck Jackson in the head inside the house, killing her instantly.

With Cokley returning fire with the AR-15, Oliver fled in his car, leading police from at least three jurisdictions on a high-speed chase that ended in Little Rock and discarding a backpack with the killing weapon inside during the pursuit, according to testimony.

Cokley, 22, was a key witness for prosecutors, insisting to the jury that Oliver had instigated the fatal encounter. Oliver had tried to take the rifle at gunpoint, but Cokley said he was able to knock his pistol away. The men scuffled, with Jackson trying to come to his rescue by pulling Oliver's hair, Cokley told jurors.

Mother and son drove Oliver out of the house, but on their security camera, Cokley said he could see Oliver get another pistol out of his car just before Oliver fired the weapon. He told jurors he fired back from inside the house through the open garage at Oliver, who fled in his car. Cokley said he found his mother dead when he went back in the house, telling jurors how he tried to help her before police and an ambulance arrived.

The defense disputed that Cokley could be believed since he testified in handcuffs and a jail uniform because he's serving federal and state prison sentences.

The state sentence is a 2½-year term for participating in a March 2020 College Station shootout in which his brother, another son of Jackson's, 32-year-old Corenthia Chef "Peanut" Davie of Sherwood, was killed.

That sentence is running concurrently with a 35-month federal term Cokley received after pleading guilty to possession of an unregistered firearm, a rifle with a sawed-off barrel that Cabot police seized from him in a September 2020 encounter.

The trial ended with Thompson, the defense attorney, $500 poorer, a fine imposed by Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen for making improper arguments to the jury despite the judge's warning not to do so again after the first time. Thompson made references to Oliver's personal circumstances, including his status as a father, that were based on evidence never presented to jurors, the judge said.

Court records show that Oliver has had several run-ins with the law since Jackson was killed but prosecutors have never before been able to secure a conviction.

In October 2019, North Little Rock police arrested him on drug charges after finding marijuana and suspected Ecstasy on him while investigating a complaint about his suspicious behavior at the Sprint store at 4120 E. McCain Blvd. During a search of his car, police also found a loaded .380-caliber pistol.

Oliver was subsequently charged with aggravated robbery after being identified as the armed robber who held up a man earlier in October 2019 at the Arrington Apartments at 6301 Camp Robinson Road.

But authorities dropped all of those charges after federal prosecutors indicted Oliver on a gun and ammunition charge related to the .380-caliber pistol.

However, federal prosecutors dropped that charge in July 2021 after a judge's ruling that the search that turned up the pistol was illegal. Oliver had admitted to police the weapon was his, but the judge, similarly finding that statement to have been improperly taken, threw out the evidence.

Late last month, Prairie County prosecutors in Des Arc dropped five felony charges against Oliver, among them drug, gun possession and fleeing counts, citing evidentiary concerns, among other things. The charges together carried a potential life sentence.

An arrest affidavit states the charges stemmed from an October 2019 arrest in DeValls Bluff in which Oliver led police on a high-speed chase after police tried to stop a white Dodge Charger for suspicious behavior. The driver eventually stopped the car and ran, escaping his pursuers. The car turned out to have been stolen from Little Rock.

Inside the car, police found two pistols along with a fanny pack containing Oliver's identification, marijuana and ecstasy pills. One of the pursuing officers who saw the driver recognized him as Oliver from the ID.