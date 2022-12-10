Man arrested after threats to shoot up school, police say

Helena-West Helena police on Friday morning arrested a man who they say threatened to shoot up an elementary school where his ex-girlfriend worked, according to a news release.

While responding to a report of shooting threats made against J.F. Wahl Elementary School around 9:30 a.m., officers spoke with a school employee who said her ex-boyfriend, Dalton Jackson, 33, had been stalking her and threatening her life, the release from the Helena-West Helena Police Department says.

Police learned Jackson had threatened to go to the school and open fire on the woman's classroom, the release says.

An anonymous report gave officers a description of Jackson's vehicle, and they arrested him on East Cleburne Avenue, between 1 and 2 miles from the school, the release says.

A statement posted on the Helena-West Helena School District's website said the elementary school was locked down around 10:15 a.m. because of an intruder on campus and that the lockdown was lifted by 11 a.m.

Jackson faces charges of first-degree terroristic threatening, death threats concerning a school employee or student and threatening to commit an act of mass violence on school property. He was being held in the Phillips County jail Friday and was due to appear in court for a bond hearing today.



