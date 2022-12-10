March trial set for De Queen man suspected in sons’ shootings in which one died

DE QUEEN -- A man accused of killing one of his sons and injuring another has a court date scheduled for March.

Armando Arce, 66, of De Queen is scheduled to appear before the Sevier County Circuit Court on March 2 for a pretrial hearing, according to court records. Arce has entered a not guilty plea to charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder in the Nov. 8 shooting of his two adult sons. A trial is scheduled for March 15, according to court records.

According to the De Queen Police Department, officers were dispatched the night of Nov. 8 to 223 Bobby Lane on the north side of De Queen in reference to a double shooting. Upon arrival, officers found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both men were transported for emergency medical treatment.

Authorities stated one of the victims died en route to the hospital. The other was released following medical treatment.

A manhunt for Arce began that evening, and he was apprehended the next day.

Arce remains in the Sevier County jail with bail set at $1 million. He is represented by a public defender, according to court records.