Marshall woman dies in car crash

A Marshall woman was killed Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 65 near Dennard, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.

Geraldine Littleton, 78, was driving south on U.S. 65 near the Searcy and Van Buren County line just after 9:45 a.m. when she lost control of her 2002 Chevrolet, the report says. The vehicle left the road, overturning and traveling down an embankment, the report says.

A state police trooper investigating the crash reported that it was rainy and the road was wet at the time.