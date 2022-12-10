Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Public Notices Elections Core Values Newsletters Sports Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Marshall woman dies in car crash

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:12 a.m.

A Marshall woman was killed Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 65 near Dennard, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.

Geraldine Littleton, 78, was driving south on U.S. 65 near the Searcy and Van Buren County line just after 9:45 a.m. when she lost control of her 2002 Chevrolet, the report says. The vehicle left the road, overturning and traveling down an embankment, the report says.

A state police trooper investigating the crash reported that it was rainy and the road was wet at the time.

Print Headline: Marshall woman dies in car crash

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT