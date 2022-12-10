



• Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa said Friday that K-pop star T.O.P will be among eight people joining him on a flight around the moon on the SpaceX Starship. The tycoon launched plans for the lunar voyage in 2018, buying all the seats on the spaceship. He began taking applications from around the world in 2021 for what will be his second space journey after his 12-day trip to the International Space Station on Russia's Soyuz spaceship last year. Maezawa has said the moon trip is aimed for 2023, but most space observers consider the target overly optimistic given that the Starship has yet to be launched with its super-heavy booster or orbit the Earth. The eight people Maezawa selected for his dearMoon project from 1 million applicants include T.O.P, who debuted as a lead rapper for the K-Pop group Big Bang; and music producer Steve Aoki, filmmaker Brendan Hall and YouTube personality Tim Dodd, all Americans. The others are British photographer Karim Illiya, Indian actor Dev Joshi, Czech artist Yemi AD and Irish photographer Rhiannon Adam. T.O.P's actual name is Choi Seung-hyun. The 35-year-old started out as an underground rapper before joining Big Bang, one of the world's top boy bands, in 2006. T.O.P said in a video released by the dearMoon website that he has fantasized about space and the moon since he was a child, and "I cannot wait." "When I finally see the moon closer, I look forward to my personal growth and returning to the Earth as an artist with an inspiration," he said. The trip is expected to take about a week. The spaceship will not make a lunar landing but is expected to come within 120 miles of the moon's surface while circling it for three days.

• Organizers of the Berlin film festival said Friday that Kristen Stewart will head the international jury in 2023. The American actor, screenwriter and director, who starred in the "Twilight" series and recently played Princess Diana in "Spencer," for which she received an Oscar nomination, will lead the judges' panel at the 73rd Berlinale in February. "She's one of the most talented and multifaceted actors of her generation," festival directors Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian said, adding that "with an impressive body of work behind her, Kristen Stewart is the perfect bridge between U.S. and Europe."





Singer and actor Choi Seung-hyun, better known by his stage name T.O.P, of South Korean boy band BIGBANG, poses in front of an art installation titled "Fat Boy" by Korean American artist Nam June Paik during a Sotheby's guest-curated contemporary art auction in Hong Kong, China, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)







Kristen Stewart arrives for the Chanel ready-to-wear Spring/Summer 2023 fashion collection presented Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 in Paris. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)





