NATO chief calls risk of war with Russia real





KYIV, Ukraine -- The head of NATO expressed worry that the fighting in Ukraine could spin out of control and become a war between Russia and NATO, according to an interview released Friday.

"If things go wrong, they can go horribly wrong," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in remarks to Norwegian broadcaster NRK.

"It is a terrible war in Ukraine. It is also a war that can become a full-fledged war that spreads into a major war between NATO and Russia," he said. "We are working on that every day to avoid that."

Stoltenberg, a former prime minister of Norway, said in the interview "there is no doubt that a full-fledged war is a possibility," adding that it was important to avoid a conflict "that involves more countries in Europe and becomes a full-fledged war in Europe."

The Kremlin has repeatedly accused NATO allies of effectively becoming a party to the conflict by providing Ukraine with weapons, training its troops and feeding military intelligence to attack Russian forces.

In comments that reflected soaring tensions between Russia and the West, President Vladimir Putin suggested Friday that Moscow might think about using what he described as the U.S. concept of a preemptive strike.

"Speaking about a disarming strike, maybe it's worth thinking about adopting the ideas developed by our U.S. counterparts, their ideas of ensuring their security," he said.

Long before the Ukraine war, the Kremlin expressed concern about U.S. efforts to develop the so-called Prompt Global Strike capability that envisions hitting an adversary's strategic targets with precision-guided conventional weapons anywhere in the world within one hour.

Putin noted that such a strike could knock out command facilities.

"We are just thinking about it, they weren't shy to openly talk about it during the past years," he said, claiming that Moscow's precision-guided cruise missiles outperform similar U.S. weapons and Russia has hypersonic weapons that the U.S. hasn't deployed.

Putin also said he was disappointed with former German Chancellor Angela Merkel's recent comments that a 2015 peace deal for eastern Ukraine negotiated by France and Germany had bought time for Ukraine to prepare for the 2022 war.

"I assumed that other participants of the process were sincere with us, but it turned out that they were cheating us," he said. "It turned out that they wanted to pump Ukraine with weapons and prepare for hostilities."

Putin argued that Merkel's statement showed that Russia was right in launching what he calls the "special military operation" in Ukraine. "Perhaps we should have started it earlier," he said.

He also said her comments further eroded Russia's trust in the West, complicating any possible peace talks.

"Eventually we will have to negotiate an agreement," he said. "But after such statements there is an issue of trust. Trust is close to zero. I repeatedly have said that we are ready for an agreement, but it makes us think, think about whom we are dealing with."

In separate comments via video link to defense and security chiefs of several ex-Soviet nations, Putin again accused the West of using Ukraine as a tool against his country.

"For many years, the West shamelessly exploited and pumped out its resources, encouraged genocide and terror in the Donbas and effectively turned the country into a colony," he said. "Now it's cynically using the Ukrainian people as cannon fodder, as a ram against Russia by continuing to supply Ukraine with weapons and ammunition, sending mercenaries and pushing it to a suicidal track."

Ukrainians say they are fighting for freedom against an unwanted invader and aggressor.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy by phone Friday and both "agreed on the importance of preempting Russia's insincere calls for a cease-fire," Sunak's office said. The prime minister added that the Kremlin needed to withdraw its forces before any agreement could be considered.

DEATH TOLL GROWS

Heavy fighting continued Friday in eastern and southern Ukraine, mostly in regions that Russia illegally annexed in September.

Ukraine's presidential office said five civilians have been killed and another 13 have been wounded by Russian shelling in the last 24 hours.

Donetsk regional Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said the Russians were pressing an offensive on Bakhmut with daily attacks, despite taking heavy casualties.

"You can best describe those attacks as cannon fodder," Kyrylenko said in televised remarks. "They are mostly relying on infantry and less on armor, and they can't advance."

In neighboring Luhansk in eastern Ukraine, regional Gov. Serhiy Haidai said the Ukrainian military was pushing its counteroffensive toward Kreminna and Svatove.

He voiced hope Ukraine can reclaim control of Kreminna by year's end, and then by the end of winter reclaim areas in the region that were captured by Russia since the war began.

In the south, Kherson regional Gov. Yaroslav Yanyshevych said eight civilians were wounded by Russian shelling over the past 24 hours, and in the city of Kherson that Ukraine retook last month, a children's hospital and a morgue were damaged.

In the neighboring Zaporizhzhia region, Russian forces shelled Nikopol and Chervonohryhorivka, which are across the Dnieper River from the Russia-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Zaporizhzhia Gov. Valentyn Reznichenko said Russian shelling damaged residential buildings and power lines.

In the Kharkiv region of northeastern Ukraine, Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said three civilians were wounded by Russian shelling, with one later dying.

WAR OPPONENT SENTENCED

In Moscow, a Russian court Friday sentenced an opposition politician, Ilya Yashin, to 8½ years in prison after finding him guilty on charges of "spreading false information" about atrocities committed in the Ukrainian city of Bucha by Russian troops in February and March.

Judge Oksana Goryunova also ordered that Yashin be barred from using the internet for four years. Prosecutors had requested a sentence of nine years.

Yashin, who pleaded innocent, is among the highest-profile opposition politicians remaining in Russia.

Before his arrest in July, he spoke about the war on his YouTube channel, often voicing criticism of Putin and his "special military operation." While many Putin critics have fled Russia, especially immediately after its invasion of Ukraine, Yashin vowed to remain, even if it meant serving prison time.

Prosecutor Sergei Belov told the Meshchansky District Court in Moscow that Yashin had spoken "indiscriminately" about the coverage of the war by the Russian news media, and instead cited news produced by outlets from "unfriendly states: the United States and its satellites" that "supply instructors and weapons to Ukraine."

After the announcement, Yashin posted a statement on Telegram.

"So, the court sentenced me to 8 years and 6 months in prison," he wrote. "Well, the authors of the verdict are optimistic about Putin's prospects. In my opinion, way too optimistic."

Yashin compared the process to a Soviet show trial and said the prosecutor was trying to imitate his predecessors from the Stalinist period, when millions of people were sent to labor camps or shot as enemies of the state.

"With this hysterical verdict, the government wants to intimidate us all, but in fact it only shows its weakness," he wrote. "Strong leaders are calm and self-confident, and only weaklings seek to shut everyone up, burn out any dissent. So today it only remains for me to repeat what was said on the day of my arrest: I am not afraid, and you are not afraid."

At least 19,335 people have been detained at anti-war protests since Feb. 24, according to OVD-Info, a Russian human-rights watchdog that monitors police activity.

Despite the heightened climate of repression, Yashin said he believed he would not have to serve his whole sentence.

"Changes are not far off, and soon we will have a lot of work to restore justice and humanism in our country," he wrote.

MORE U.S. AID

The U.S. is sending an additional $275 million in military aid to Ukraine, including large amounts of ammunition and high-tech systems that can be used to detect and counter drones in its ongoing war with Russia, according to U.S. officials.

The total aid amount is smaller than most of the recent packages the U.S. has delivered, and it comes as many military officials and experts predict a reduction in attacks during the winter.

The officials said the latest package of aid includes 80,000 rounds of ammunition for howitzers and an undisclosed amount of ammunition for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, known as HIMARS. It also includes systems to counter drones and air defenses, along with more humvees, generators and other combat equipment.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the aid package prior to its public release, which was expected Friday.

Drone attacks by both sides have been increasing, making detection of the unmanned explosives critical for Ukrainian forces. Russia bought hundreds of attack drones from Iran over the summer, and officials said this week that Moscow is looking to do more of the same.

Russian forces have increasingly targeted Ukraine's civilian infrastructure including power plants, leaving thousands without heat and electricity as the winter months set in.

Including the latest aid, the U.S. has now committed more than $19.3 billion in weapons and other equipment to Ukraine since Russia attacked on Feb. 24. The aid will be provided through presidential drawdown authority, which allows the Pentagon to take weapons from its own stocks and quickly ship them to Ukraine.

Information for this article was contributed by Jamey Keaten, Jan M. Olsen, Jill Lawless, Matthew Lee and Lolita C. Baldor of The Associated Press and by Valerie Hopkins of The New York Times.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gives a lecture on Russia, Ukraine and NATO's security policy challenges, during the Civita breakfast in the University of Oslo, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. (Terje Bendiksby/NTB Scanpix via AP)



An emergency worker and his dog warm up in front of a wood-burning oven in a shelter in Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battles with the Russian troops, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/LIBKOS)



Stretchers are seen outside a city hospital, where wounded Ukrainian soldiers are brought for treatment, in Bakhmut, the site of heavy battles with Russian troops, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/LIBKOS)



A Ukrainian serviceman patrols area near the Antonovsky Bridge which was destroyed by Russian forces after withdrawing from Kherson, Ukraine, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)



People take cigarettes from a ruined shop in a city market that was damaged following Wednesday's Russian shelling, in Kurakhove, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)



Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a Summit of the Intergovernmental Council of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin)



A Ukrainian serviceman patrols area near the Antonovsky Bridge which was destroyed by Russian forces after withdrawing from Kherson, Ukraine, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)







Ukrainian soldiers who had been fighting in the Kherson region move back from the front lines Friday to rest and repair their armored vehicles. The red-and-black flag was once used by Ukrainian partisans who fought Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union in World War II. (The New York Times/Laura Boushnak)







Russian President Vladimir Putin attends an economic summit of the Eurasian Economic Union in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on Friday, amid NATO worries of a widening war and Putin’s musings about “a disarming strike.” (AP/Vladimir Voronin)





