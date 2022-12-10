North Little Rock police investigating suspicious death on Franklin Street

Authorities are investigating a suspicious death on Franklin Street in North Little Rock, the city’s Police Department said in a news release on Friday.

Officers found a woman in a vehicle in the 2300 block of Franklin Street just before 7:45 p.m. on Friday after getting a call reporting the vehicle as suspicious, the release said.

Police said the woman was unresponsive and was later declared dead by medics.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released, pending notification of her next of kin.

Detectives were called to process the scene and conduct interviews, police said.

“The body will be transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for autopsy to determine the manner and cause of death,” the release said.

North Little Rock police have asked that anyone with information about the suspicious death to call Detective Gary Jones at (501) 771-7151 or the department’s tip line at (501) 680-8439.

The investigation is ongoing.