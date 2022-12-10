HORSE RACING

Trainer Servis pleads guilty

Trainer Jason Servis, whose horse Maximum Security was the 3-year-old champion in 2019, pleaded guilty Friday to federal charges involving a widespread scheme to drug horses. The 65-year-old New Jersey-based trainer faces four years in prison when he is sentenced next May in U.S. District Court in Manhattan. He was the last defendant facing charges in the scheme, and now 23 of the 31 individuals charged have pleaded guilty. Servis pleaded guilty in connection with his role in the distribution of adulterated and misbranded drugs intended for use on horses in his stable. Servis was charged in 2020 after a wide-ranging investigation into doping in the horse racing industry. Racing authorities suspended his trainer's license.

FOOTBALL

QB Jackson likely out

Lamar Jackson missed a third consecutive day of practice for the Baltimore Ravens on Friday, and Coach John Harbaugh conceded that backup quarterback Tyler Huntley would likely start Sunday at Pittsburgh. Jackson is listed as doubtful on the injury report, but there's been little indication that he's recovering quickly enough to play this weekend after hurting his knee in last Sunday's game against Denver. Baltimore did rule out cornerback Daryl Worley with a hamstring injury.

Watt questionable vs. Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt's aching ribs could force him to miss Sunday's game against Baltimore. The team listed the reigning AP Defensive Player of the Year as questionable after he was limited in practice on Wednesday and Friday and sat out on Thursday. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson is also questionable with a hip injury that curtailed his practice time this week. Watt missed seven games earlier in the year after a left pectoral injury suffered in the fourth quarter of an overtime victory against Cincinnati in the opener. He's been quiet, by his standards, since his return. Watt has just one-half sack in four games since coming back and 1 1/2 this season. Last year, he tied the NFL record with 22 1/2 sacks.

BASEBALL

Nats, Williams reach deal

Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals agreed to a two-year contract Friday, giving the rebuilding club a right-handed pitcher with experience as a starter and reliever. The agreement was confirmed to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the deal, speaking on condition of anonymity because nothing had been announced yet. Williams, who turns 31 in April, was a free agent after playing for the New York Mets last season, going 3-5 with a 3.21 ERA and one save in 30 appearances -- nine as a starting pitcher and 21 out of the bullpen.

Phillies add lefty Strahm

Left-handed pitcher Matt Strahm has joined the Philadelphia Phillies on a two-year deal, the team announced Friday. The 31-year-old free agent was a relief pitcher for the Boston Red Sox in the 2022 season, with a 3.83 ERA in 50 appearances, striking out 52, giving up 17 walks and allowing just five home runs. Strahm has been a reliever and a starter over his seven seasons in the MLB, playing for Kansas City and San Diego before landing in Boston.

HOCKEY

Leafs forward suspended

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Pierre Engvall was suspended for a game without pay by the NHL on Friday for high-sticking Los Angeles Kings defenseman Sean Durzi. The incident took place early in the third period Thursday night in Toronto's 5-0 home victory. Engvall was given a game misconduct after striking Durzi in the back of the head as the two players got tangled up near center ice. The suspension will cost Engvall $12,162. The 6-5 Swede has four goals and three assists in 27 games this season.

GOLF

Jamieson's 63 a course record

Scott Jamieson carded a course-record 63 and earned a three-shot lead of the Alfred Dunhill Championship in Malelane, South Africa, going into the weekend on Friday. Jamieson made nine birdies in a bogey-free second round at Leopard Creek Country Club. The Scot hit four successive birdies on the front nine and three in a row on the way home to reach 13 under par in the European tour event. However, his best shot was probably a par save on the 16th when he got up and down from a bunker and stayed two ahead of the pack. Three others were three shots behind Jamieson. Nathan Kimsey (64) and fellow Englishman Eddie Pepperell (65) on his 34th birthday, and David Ravetto (67) of France.

Hoffman/Palmer lead shootout

Charley Hoffman and Ryan Palmer are making their 10th appearance in the QBE Shootout in Naples, Fla. Friday was their first time as partners, and they posted a 16-under 56 in a scramble format for a two-shot lead. They combined for 10 birdies and three eagles at Tiburon Golf Club and missed the tournament record for the scramble format by one shot. Palmer set that record in 2019 when Harold Varner III was his partner. Two pairs of Presidents Cup teammates -- Max Homa and Kevin Kisner for the U.S., Corey Conners and K.H. Lee for the Internationals -- were at 58. The QBE Shootout has multiple LPGA players for the first time, and they wound up with the same score. Nelly Korda is paired with Denny McCarthy, while Lexi Thompson is playing with Maverick McNealy. They were in the group at 12-under 60. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker and Cameron Young, the PGA Tour rookie of the year, brought up the rear at 62.

SOCCER

Journalist Grant Wahl dies

Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died early Saturday while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands. U.S. media seated near him said Wahl was stricken while in the media tribute at Lusail Iconic Stadium during extra time and could not be revived. He was 48. Wahl was covering his eighth World Cup. He wrote Monday that he had visited a hospital while in Qatar. Wahl wrote that he had been among 82 journalists honored by FIFA and the international sports press association AIPS for attending eight or more World Cups. A 1996 graduate of Princeton, Wahl worked for Sports Illustrated from 1996 to 2021, known primarily for his coverage of soccer and college basketball.

BASKETBALL

D-III school shoots 111 threes

Grinnell (Iowa) College set an NCAA men's basketball record for three-point attempts when it tried every one of its 111 shots from beyond the arc in the Division III school's 124-67 victory over Emmaus Bible College on Thursday. The number eclipsed the 109 three-point shots Troy attempted in its infamous game against DeVry on Jan. 12, 1992, when the Trojans won 258-141 in what is still the highest-scoring game in NCAA history. Grinnell didn't just shoot a lot of three-pointers on Thursday night; the Pioneers made them. They were 40 of 111 from the floor, shot 51.1% in the second half, and their total made three-pointers is second in NCAA history behind the 42 they made against Emmaus in 2018.