FORT SMITH -- A man died Thursday night after a two-vehicle wreck near the area of North 27th and North Sixth streets, according to police.

Aric Mitchell, Police Department spokesman, wrote in a news release the wreck took place about 11:20 p.m. Thursday when a vehicle ran into the back of another. The driver of the rear vehicle, whose name was withheld pending next-of-kin notification, was pronounced dead shortly afterward.

The driver of the struck vehicle was uninjured, according to Mitchell.