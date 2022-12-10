Opening day still special for Oaklawn’s horsemen

HOT SPRINGS -- At first glance, mornings of opening days look like any other around the barns of a racetrack, including those at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort.

The fog of daybreak had drifted away from the racetrack and barns west and southwest of the backstretch at Oaklawn on Friday, the first of 68 days of racing for the 2022-23 meet. Still, it was cool and damp at 8 a.m. Trainer Robertino Didodoro walked toward his barn from the 6-furlong starting gate and the trainers' viewing box and deck a three-minute walk away.

From Diodoro's perspective, opening days remain special.

"If you're not excited about opening day at Oaklawn, and you're a trainer here, you probably should look into something different in the near future," Diodoro said. "If you're not excited about opening the meet at Oaklawn, you're in trouble."

Fans began to arrive two hours later. Many came to see if the 2-year-old Iowa-bred Tyler's Tribe could extend the promise from his sensational summer into the final stages of his prep for a campaign as a 3-year-old.

His trainer Tim Martin stood next to the rail and reminisced about opening days past. Thanks to Tyler's Tribe, this one would be different from any before.

"The is the best one I've had," he said.

Opening day for a vast majority of horses stabled at Oaklawn will come in the days and weeks ahead, including a total of 14 in today's features, the $150,000 6-furlong Ring the Bell Stakes for horses 3 years old and up, and the 1-mile $150,000 Mistletoe Stakes for fillies and mares 3-years-old and up with respective post times of 3:18 and 4:14 p.m.

Diodoro trains John Holleman's Jason Provenzano's and Larry Nafe's Lovely Ride, 8-1 on the Mistletoe morning line.

"I really like her," he said. "She kind of went sideways at the end of last summer, but she's come back around, and she's looking really good."

Diodoro drove friends and clients from Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock on Thursday. He said they were unfamiliar with racetracks that draw anything like the widespread interest Arkansans have for Oaklawn.

"We stopped at [Bass Pro Shop] there in Little Rock," Diodoro said. "Coming out of there, someone said, 'Diodoro. Good luck this meet.' They said, 'Wow, that's cool.' The town's into racing, right? And then I drove by the dry cleaners on Airport Road, and I went through the drive-through, and the woman goes, 'Yeah, are y'all ready for opening weekend?'

"I find all that stuff neat, and I live here. These guys that I picked up, they were like, 'That is awesome.' ''

James Rogers' and Michael Robinson's 4-year-old Kavod is entered in the Ring the Bell as the 2-1 morning-line favorite. Last season, as Kavod raced with moderate success through each of Oaklawn's four Kentucky Derby prep races, trainer Chris Hartman maintained Kavod was perhaps best suited for success in one-turn races.

Jockey Francisco Arrieta stood in Hartman's barn as racehorses walked past along its shed rows and agreed 6 furlongs might better suit Kavod than the 1-mile Smarty Jones, the 1 1/16-mile Southwest, the 1 1/16-mile Rebel, or the 1 1/8-mile Arkansas Derby, stakes races in which Kavod finished fourth, fourth, fourth, and fifth, respectively last winter and spring.

"He did a great job trying to stretch him out," Arrieta said. "He ran good, but I always thought, and we always thought he would go better going shorter."

Common to most of Arkansas, rain had fallen throughout the proceeding few days at Oaklawn. Horses trained over a muddy track throughout the morning and, as their handlers and everyone else, walked through slop between the track barns, including Zenith Racing's Long Range Toddy, a 6-year-old son of Take Charge Indy, formerly owned by the late Willis Horton of Marshall.

Horton, a longtime owner of racing superstars, died at the age of 82 from covid-19 complications on Oct. 7. Among many others, he owned Rebel Stakes and Oaklawn Handicap winner Will Take Charge, 2006 Grade I Kentucky Oaks winner Lemons Forever, and last season's Oaklawn Handicap winner Last Samurai.

"Mr. Horton was a great man," said jockey Jon Court, long Horton's top rider. "I had so much respect for him. He always did everything the right way. He was everything that was good about racing."

Court road Long Range Toddy to a win in the 2019 Grade II Rebel Stakes. With Court aboard, Long Range Toddy was Horton's last Grade I Kentucky Derby entrant.

"He owned a lot of good horses," Hartman said.