OPINION: NATE ALLE: Pittman can draw from 2014 bowl win as assistant

FAYETTEVILLE -- Sam Pittman's one bowl game as an Arkansas assistant coach perhaps even better prepares him coaching this AutoZone Liberty Bowl game than head coaching the Razorbacks to last season's Outback Bowl victory over Penn State.

Arkansas meets the Kansas Jayhawks at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 28 on ESPN in the Liberty Bowl at Liberty Stadium in Memphis.

Pittman coached Arkansas' O-line for Bret Bielema when the 2014 Hogs hammered the Texas Longhorns, 31-7 in the Texas Bowl in Houston.

From coaching those Texas Bowl Razorbacks lassoing the Longhorns, Pittman can better convey what his 2022 Razorbacks are up against vs. Kansas.

Arkansas and Texas each entered the Texas Bowl 6-6 just like Arkansas and Kansas entering Memphis.

The 6-6 records are mathematically the same for both bowls yet they contrasted and contrast drastically.

Amnesiac Longhorns boosters became impatient with the 158-48 Mack Brown era that included a 13-0 2005 national championship and 12-1 and 13-1 for 2008 and 2009 then rebuilding 8-5, 9-4 and 8-5 teams from his lone, losing season, 5-7 in 2010.

Texas then commenced hiring and firing hot commodities with current coach Steve Sarkisian the latest under Texas' 10-gallon microscope,

Charlie Strong was the 2014 first-year coach from whom Texas expected greatness

A 6-6 team in the Texas Bowl wasn't it. The Longhorns played like a pouty team wishing to be elsewhere.

Meanwhile after 10-3 and 11-2 seasons under Bobby Petrino, the 2012 Razorbacks collapsed 4-8 under interim John L. Smith leaving Bielema a 2013 mess that went 3-9 overall/2-6 in the SEC.

So for 2014, Arkansas' 6-6 record, 2-6, in the SEC, seemed a surge. Any bowl lending opportunity to close a 7-6 winning season would be an inspiring reward to those Razorbacks.

It showed.

Now look at Arkansas vs. Kansas in Memphis.

In his second head coaching season Pittman' 9-4 bowl-capped 2021 season orbited Arkansas into Hog Heaven.

A 3-0 2022 start greatened the great expectations. Expectations far greater than the eventual 6-6 and the Liberty Bowl.

By contrast, KU hasn't posted even a break even season since five KU coaches ago when Mark Mangino's 2008 Jayhawks went 8-5 and won the Insight Bowl.

So this 6-6 season compiled by second-year Coach Lance Leipold is nothing less than a Kansas miracle for a program famous for great basketball and infamous for forlorn football.

Never mind KU lost its last three games, the Jayhawks and their fans 14 years without a bowl will storm into this Liberty Bowl like it was the Cotton, Rose or Sugar.

So if the Hogs treat this like a game show's bad consolation prize, they seem in for a Memphis long afternoon into night.

Pittman's convincing his Razorbacks of KU's inspiration seems as short term impactful as his long term decision replacing now UNLV hired head coach Barry Odom as his defensive coordinator.