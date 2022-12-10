OPINION | Sara Milford: Waiting is key to Advent season

As parents of young adult children, we reminisce about stories we read to the kids in their toddlerhood, like Santa Mouse and Jan Brett's Christmas Treasury. We still use many of the same holiday-themed cocoa mugs, and I devoutly unpack the Christmas dishes like the treasured heirlooms they are (though their value is solely sentimental). The Advent calendar I bought on clearance years ago is filled with chocolates yet again, the magnetic doors struggling to hold shut. Christmas decorations from our 20-plus years as a family are spread throughout the house, the twinkle lights ready to be strung and a space waiting for a tree.

Waiting is the key to Advent. We wait for the arrival of ... what exactly? A birthday party for Jesus? An excuse for over-indulgence in food, drink and gift-giving? A candlelight service with beautiful music? As Christians, if we don't know what we're waiting for, we might need to take time to discern our "reason for the season."

In our Christian heads, we can know we are preparing for the arrival of the Christ Child, when God Incarnate breaks into our world in the most vulnerable form imaginable, simultaneously revealing the most powerful force there is: Love. As our minds try to make sense of it all, we can sentimentalize this love, dress up our children to reenact a sanitized nativity, and wrap all our complicated emotions and family dysfunction with a pretty bow and peaceful renditions of "Silent Night." If we can tame the narrative of how God arrives in our lives, if we have some semblance of control of how things unfold through the season, then surely peace on earth and good will toward all will manifest ... at least through the making of New Year's resolutions.

Rather than sitting back and waiting without expectation, I can wait in this season, with all the creature comforts of our family's traditions and with an ear toward prophetic call and an eye toward the growing light.

I don't think anyone else notices that the all-in-one ceramic babe-and-manger piece is missing from the mantle where the kneeling Mary and Joseph wait. These three pieces are all of a nativity set that I have, pieces from one of my grandmother's collections. On Christmas Eve night, I'll bring out the missing piece, remembering that it is the Christ Child I've been waiting for, that it is Christ I seek, and that it is Love holding us in all anticipation and hope, suffering and uncertainty. Until then, Advent is a time of preparation, as if somehow maybe this time I -- or we -- can figure out how to live with Love divine.

The Rev. Sara Milford currently serves as Vicar at All Saints' Episcopal Church in Bentonville.