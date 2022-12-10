100 YEARS AGO

Dec. 10, 1922

MENA — One of Polk county’s contemplated highways will not be built at present, the commissioners of District No. 6 having decided to abandon the project. It was planned to build two lateral roads from Hatfield west to the Oklahoma line, but property owners objected so strongly that the first two sets of commissioners resigned, and the last named trio agreed to halt the building program. An assessment with be made on the realty in the district to pay the expenses incurred thus far.

50 YEARS AGO

Dec. 10, 1972

Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Inc., will build an 11-story, 165,000-square-foot office building at the northeast corner of West Seventh and Gaines Street, its president, Robert P. Taylor, announced Friday. The building will adjoin the existing Blue Cross building at the southeast corner of West Sixth and Gaines with connections between the two at the second, third and fourth floor levels. The new building will front on Gaines Street, as does the present one. Five floors will be used by Blue Cross and five will be leased or rented. The ground floor will house a public dining facility for Blue Cross personnel, tenants and surrounding businesses. The new building will have a full basement and an additional floor for mechanical equipment.

25 YEARS AGO

Dec. 10, 1997

Thousands of Arkansas-related books, magazines, photographs, maps and other items culled during 30 years of scouring flea markets, estate sales and thrift stores have been given to Central Arkansas Library’s Butler Center for Arkansas Studies. The rare materials, considered one of the largest and best privately held collections, was amassed by George A. Toney Sr. of Little Rock and donated to the library by his son, George A. Toney Jr. The collection includes more than 3,000 books and periodicals, more than 100 Arkansas maps, old Arkansas political buttons, advertising fliers and several hundred photographs.

10 YEARS AGO

Dec. 10, 2012

For the first time since 1967, the floodlights that illuminated a seven-story statue of Jesus have been turned off. For more than 16,000 nights, the Christ of the Ozarks statue was a beacon in the night overlooking Eureka Springs from Magnetic Mountain. The statue has been an important landmark in a tourist town where streets curve around hills in a disorienting manner and people sometimes need a point of reference in the darkness of night.