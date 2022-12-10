OTHERS SAY: Kicking the can on Real ID

More than 20 years after 9/11, Americans are still taking their shoes off at airport checkpoints and remain prohibited from packing larger bottles in their luggage. Yet the folks at the Department of Homeland Security continue to be flummoxed about how to implement more stringent identification requirements for airline passengers.

On Monday, the department announced that it was again delaying enforcement of the Real ID Act, which Congress passed 17 years ago. The legislation imposed certain standards on states for issuing driver's licenses and ID cards, forcing recipients to provide additional documentation. The purpose was to enhance travel security by improving the reliability of state-issued identification.

The latest extension means air travelers have been granted a two-year reprieve and won't need federally approved IDs until May 2025.

Department officials blame the most recent delay on the coronavirus. The real problem is that many Americans still don't have the upgraded licenses.

Equally important, however, is the debate over whether the Real ID will actually have any significant impact on airline safety. Homeland Security officials have been unable to enforce the requirement for 17 years, yet the nation has avoided a repeat of 9/11. "There is precious little in way of evidence supporting the idea that this additional hurdle could prevent terrorism," notes Reason magazine's Emma Camp.

Attempting to minimize disruptions that will accompany enforcement of the new ID policy makes sense. But disruptions are inevitable. If Congress isn't willing to live with that after nearly two decades, perhaps it should reconsider imposing this mandate at all.