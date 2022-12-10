Paper firm gives to conservation effort

International Paper, which has operations in Arkansas, said it's teaming up with the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and committing $10 million over a five-year period to wildlife and working on forest conservation, according to a Friday release.

The Forestland Stewards Partnership, now in its second decade, has funded 156 projects in 12 states including Arkansas. The new push will expand the partnership's footprint to include the coastal plain and Piedmont forests of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and Virginia.

In Arkansas, International Paper operates plants in Conway, Russellville and Fort Smith, according to the company's website.

"Sustainably managed forests are the starting point for stewardship values at IP," International Paper Chairman and CEO Mark Sutton said in a statement.

The areas added to the program provide wood products for local economies and serve as habitat for threatened and endangered species such as the red-cockaded woodpecker, the gopher tortoise, the swallow-tailed kite, the red-headed woodpecker, songbirds, freshwater mussels and rare plants, along with game species such as northern bobwhite and wild turkey, according to the release.

-- John Magsam

Kansas spill largest in pipeline's history

An oil spill in a creek in northeastern Kansas this week is the largest for an onshore crude pipeline in more than nine years and by far the biggest in the history of the Keystone pipeline, according to federal data.

Canada-based TC Energy on Thursday estimated the spill on the Keystone system at about 14,000 barrels, or 588,000 gallons. The company said the affected pipeline segment had been "isolated," the oil had been contained at the site with booms, or barriers, and environmental monitoring had been set up, including around-the-clock air-quality monitoring.

TC Energy did not say how the spill occurred.

After a drop in pressure on the pipeline that carries oil from Canada to the Texas Gulf Coast, the company said it shut down its Keystone system Wednesday night. Oil spilled into a creek in Washington County, Kan., about 150 miles northwest of Kansas City.

Zack Pistora, a lobbyist for the Sierra Club in Kansas, said the spill in his state was larger than all of the 22 previous spills combined on the Keystone pipeline, which began operations in 2010.

-- The Associated Press

Index slips to 801.79 after drop of 13.79

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 801.79, down 13.79 points, or 1.6%.

Four members of the index were up for the day, while nine lost ground.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.