PB sets kickoff soon for projects

Go Forward Pine Bluff, Pine Bluff Urban Renewal and the city of Pine Bluff will break ground on three projects that have been in the making for a couple of years.

Dirt will turn Thursday at the site of the upcoming Family Fun Park at 2100 E. Harding Ave., the ALICE neighborhood housing site at 33rd Avenue and Plum Street, and the Sixth Avenue District at Sixth Avenue and Main Street.

The first groundbreaking will begin at 9:30 a.m. at 2100 E. Harding St. The location was the former Admiral Benbow and Regency Inn and sits in a prime location on East Harding's busiest intersection near a furniture store, bank, service stations, restaurants and the Broadmoor subdivision, according to PBURA Executive Diretor Chandra Griffin.

"The citizens of Pine Bluff have voiced the need for more family entertainment," Griffin said in a previous article. "This Go Kart Track will feature family entertainment for the young and old."

Griffin said the electric go-karts have zero emission and are extremely quiet and environmentally friendly.

Level5 Architecture's 3D renderings of the architectural site plans and floor layouts included a miniature golf area, but due to the cost, officials decided to cut back.

"We may have to scale back as far as the miniature golf," Griffin said, noting the cost is a little more than $3.2 million.

Griffin said the greenspace would be utilized for free games like horseshoes and similar activities to keep the kids who can't ride the go-karts entertained.

There would be no changes to the track itself, the party room, the arcade games and the bar, but the kitchen may be more oven-centered for items like pizza and wings instead of having a grease trap and fryer.

Griffin has said that an investor is interested in operating the go-kart track.

The next stop is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. at the location for the first of many ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, yet Employed) homes. Final designs for the houses were completed after Thanksgiving.

ALICE allows families who live in the Pine Bluff metropolitan statistical area to become eligible for 100% financing over a 30-year term through Simmons Bank.

The investment area is bound to the south by 34th Avenue; to the north by 17th Avenue; to the east by Olive Street; and to the west by Hazel Street, an area from which the Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency has worked to remove blight.

Griffin said a tentative groundbreaking for the ALICE area is scheduled for next month.

The program was made possible with partnerships between the city of Pine Bluff, Simmons Bank, Go Forward Pine Bluff, the Pine Bluff Housing Authority, the Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency, United Way of Southeast Arkansas, Liberty Utilities and Relyance Bank.

Launching in January, Ryan Watley, CEO of Go Forward Pine Bluff said they had over 100 calls in the first week.

According to Watley, city officials wanted to assist ALICE families while spurring social and economic growth in Pine Bluff. Using a study by the Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation on ALICE families, Watley said such families are often subjected to rental payments that are well above what a mortgage payment would be.

In many cases, what stands in the way of an ALICE family buying a house is that they don't have a qualifying credit score, down payment and closing costs. Watley said 10 months of meeting and planning with community partners resulted in a product to address those challenges, reverse the population decline and improve neighborhoods.

Simmons Bank committed $2 million and developed a 97% financing option over 30 years to help revitalize one of Pine Bluff's most investment-deprived areas. Coined the 97% Affordable Advantage and the 100% Advantage Home Mortgage, Simmons Bank lowered the qualifying credit rating to 580 and 620, respectively, to increase homeownership in geographic locations within the city.

The final stop will be at 11:15 a.m. for the Sixth Avenue District groundbreaking.

Go Forward Pine Bluff hired Taggart Architects to illustrate an expansion of the Sixth and Main plaza to include retail and restaurant opportunities.

The proposed project will:

• upgrade the existing hardscape plaza with landscape and water features

• renovate the existing storage building into a food incubator and restaurant

• create rooftop dining and outdoor deck

• renovate the existing bank branch into a retail incubator

• build an outdoor amphitheater at an existing undeveloped lot

• and improve existing parking lots.

According to Griffin, construction will begin closer to March.