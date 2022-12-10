PREP BKB: Greenwood girls use 16-0 third-quarter run to zip past Fayetteville 62-44

BENTONVILLE -- Clay Reeves said his team is still trying to figure out its chemistry eight games into the season.

Based on Friday's 18-point win against Fayetteville, it looks like Greenwood is already acing that subject.

Three players scored in double-figures, led by senior Madison Cartwright's game-high 16 points and rolled to a 62-44 win in the NWA Classic in Tiger Arena.

"We're trying to play hard and get a little rhythm," said the Greenwood Coach. "We're still trying to understand what each other is going to do. Playing here, and playing Conway last week and Nashville right before that, it's helping us figure out what things we need to build on."

Greenwood (6-2) took control of the game in the middle quarters, outscoring Fayetteville (3-4) 29-10. Greenwood used a 16-0 run to start the third quarter to extend a 31-24 halftime lead to 47-24 on a Cartwright 3-pointer.

Fayetteville ended the half with back-to-back 3-pointers Whitney Brown and Charley Rawlins, then got another from Wynter Beck to start the fourth quarter that cut the margin to 47-33. But Cartwright found the range again from the corner for another 3-pointer and Greenwood rolled from there.

Fayetteville opened the game on a torrid pace, scoring 20 first-quarter points to lead 20-18 after one quarter.

"I thought we played a good half, but we just missed some shots," said Fayetteville Coach Vic Rimmer. "The third quarter got us yesterday against North Little Rock and it got us again today.

"I was proud of our kids' effort. I thought we played really hard. I thought we gave great effort."

Anna Trusty and Brooklyn Woolsey scored 13 points each for Greenwood. As a team, the Lady Bulldogs hit 10 3-pointers.

Rawlins scored 12 points to lead Fayetteville in scoring. All of Rawlins' points came on four 3-pointers. Brown finished with 10 points.

In other games on Friday in the NWA Classic, Bentonville girls won their second game in as many nights, rolling over Tulsa (Okla.) Union 59-38, and North Little Rock edged by Springdale Har-Ber 68-55.

Action will resume today in the Classic with host Bentonville taking on North Little Rock at 11 a.m. Greenwood will play Springdale Har-Ber at 12:30 p.m., and Fayetteville will battle with Tulsa Union at 2 p.m.