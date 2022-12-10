PREP FB: Scott, Charleston look to close strong in 3A state championship game

CHARLESTON -- Brandon Scott took his Charleston Tigers through the last perfect Thursday drill of the season that wrapped up practice.

Near the end, a lineman jumped, and they had to start all over; 10 more plays to perfection.

The tradition-rich Tigers hold themselves to a higher standard than most, and so it was on Thursday.

"Not just because it's our last one, we're always like that but especially on a day like this where everything has to be just right," Scott said. "I thought we were doing pretty good."

Scott, a three-year starter at quarterback, accepts and expects the responsibility.

"I feel like I have to make sure everybody knows what they're doing," Scott said. "I take responsibility for it."

The Tigers have been almost perfect aside from a nonconference loss to Nashville, which played in the Class 4A semifinals. Charleston rolled through the 3A-1 and was one of just nine teams in the state to go undefeated in their conference by the maximum tie-breaking margin of 13 points in each game.

Charleston will suit up for the final time this season at 6:30 p.m. today at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock against long-time rival Booneville in the Class 3A state championship game.

Scott has led the way for Charleston's offense. He's thrown for 2,514 yards and 30 touchdowns, and run for 742 yards and 12 touchdowns. In his career, he's thrown for 5,943 yards and 64 touchdowns, and run for 2,091 yards and 36 touchdowns, accounting for exactly 100 career scores.

"You have to take into consideration, there were a lot of games that he didn't play past the second quarter and he's still doing what he's doing," Charleston Coach Ricky May said. "That's the exciting thing."

More than anything, Scott has been accurate, completing 191 of 254 passes for a 74.9 completion percentage.

"His accuracy is almost 75%," May said. "He's not throwing screens on every down either."

Scott throws as many deep passes as any quarterback in the state and with accuracy.

"The crazy thing is his feet may not be set," May said. "He may be running left and throwing right, and throwing that deep ball."

He enjoys the luxury of being surrounded by offensive weapons like the Ketter twins, Bryton and Brevyn, along with receivers Reese Merechka, Tryton Jones and Sebastian Gaona.

"The good thing is that all of them can catch it and all of them can run it," May said. "I feel like our skill guys at any time, it might be a different one that has a great game. He feels good about throwing them the ball."

Especially in the playoffs, Charleston's offense under offensive coordinator Matt Stewart has been more balanced. Through the regular season, the Tigers averaged 150 yards per game on the ground and 202 yards in the air. In playoff wins over Gurdon, Centerpoint, Newport and Rison, they averaged 186 yards per game on the ground and 150 through the air.

"When we've watched film and done our scouting reports, we've seen things that we like in our run game more than what we did in the regular season," May said. "A lot of times in the regular season, we might throw three passes and two of them are for touchdowns, so we may not get to run it like we'd want to. We might run it more and throw 10 passes the whole game. Going into the playoffs, Coach Stewart has done a good job of finding what works and what doesn't work."

Jones is the unsung receiver in the group but maybe the most dangerous.

"He is one of them," May said. "A lot of times, Tryton is the one that we will throw the deep out to or deep post because his speed is deceptive."

Most of the time Jones is lined up by himself on one side even in Charleston's empty backfield set.

"Most of the time, we like the mismatches I have with my guy," Jones said. "It's on me to run the route and catch the ball."

He also likes the balance of Charleston's passing offense spread out among the receivers.

"Most of the time, the defense can't stop just one guy," Jones said. "If they do, then the other guys are going to have a big game."

Jones also plays in the secondary and is tied with the team lead with three interceptions.

Scott enjoyed taking his team through December practices this past week, especially with 15 fellow seniors who are 32-5 in their career and never lost a conference game.

"It's pretty special," Scott said. "None of us have done it before. We're blessed to be able to do it this year in our senior season."

At a glance

Charleston vs. Booneville

WHAT Class 3A state championship

WHEN 6:30 p.m.

WHERE War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

TV Arkansas PBS

TICKETS $8, available online at gofan.co/app/school/AAA

RECORDS Booneville 12-2; Charleston 13-1

COACHES Booneville: Doc Crowley; Charleston: Rick May

Charleston

DATE;OPPONENT;RESULT

Sept. 2;Elkins;W, 42-22

Sept. 9;Ozark;W, 34-20

Sept. 16;Nashville;L, 27-19

Sept. 23;Greenland;W, 41-6

Sept. 30;Cedarville;W, 48-6

Oct. 7;Mansfield;W, 42-7

Oct. 14;Hackett;W, 57-0

Oct. 21;Booneville;W, 42-14

Oct. 28;West Fork;W, 49-7

Nov. 4;Lavaca;W, 48-0

Nov. 11;Gurdon;W, 41-6*

Nov. 18;Centerpoint:W, 42-0*

Nov. 25;Newport;W, 48-6*

Dec. 2;Rison;W, 27-0

*Class 3A playoffs

COACH Ricky May (36-12 in fourth season)

MASCOT Tigers

CONFERENCE 3A-1

RANKINGS No. 2 Class 3A

PLAYERS TO WATCH QB Brandon Scott (Sr., 6-0, 175), WR Reese Merechka (Jr., 5-8, 160), LB Bryton Ketter (Sr., 5-8, 155), WR/CB Wiley Carroll (Sr., 5-11, 155)

Booneville

DATE;OPPONENT;RESULT

Aug. 26;Pine Bluff Dollarway;W, 36-6

Sept. 2;Ozark;W, 35-7

Sept. 16;Harding Academy;L, 44-14

Sept. 23;Hackett;W, 75-46

Sept. 30;West Fork;W, 48-21

Oct. 7;Greenland;W, 55-21

Oct. 14;Mansfield;W, 35-0

Oct. 21;Charleston;L, 42-14

Oct. 28;Lavaca;W, 64-27

Nov. 4;Cedarville;W, 1-0 (forfeit)

Nov. 11;Junction City;W, 42-14*

Nov. 18;Smackover;W, 60-14*

Nov. 25;Osceola;W, 35-20

Dec. 2;Melbourne;W, 41-36

*Class 3A playoffs

COACH Doc Crowley (35-7 in third season)

MASCOT Bearcats

CONFERENCE 3A-1

RANKINGS No. 5 Class 3A

PLAYERS TO WATCH RB/LB Dax Goff (Jr., 6-1, 218), QB Peyton Tatum (Sr., 6-0, 186), S Dakota Mattson (So. 5-10, 150), LB Dunn Daniel (Sr., 5-11, 170)