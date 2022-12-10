Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:30 p.m.

FRIDAY'S RESULTS 1-9 (11.1%)

LEE'S LOCK Watch This Birdie in the second

BEST BET Bougie Joe in the eighth

LONG SHOT Mo Choctaw in the fourth

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $27,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $10,000

BREAKING NEWS** is taking a significant drop in class and cutting back in distance after tiring in a seven-furlong sprint at Churchill, and the beaten post-time favorite has a winning record at Oaklawn. ATRAS has not been as good since leaving the Brad Cox barn, but he is dropping and possesses good early speed. CRIMSON ZIP has crossed the wire first in four of his past five races, and he is a front-running danger if fit following a 10-month layoff.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Breaking News;Esquivel;Contreras;5-2

2 Atras;Gonzalez;Barkley;4-1

1 Crimson Zip;Torres;Broberg;9-2

7 Forevamo;Asmussen;Asmussen;6-1

9 News Box;Cabrera;Martin;8-1

5 Coal Truth;Bejarano;Petalino;8-1

4 Dr. Forman;Juarez;Combs;10-1

6 Gold Vermilion;Franco;Hewitt;12-1

3 Keesawah;Arrieta;Von Hemel;20-1

2 Purse $90,000, 6 furlongs, 2-year-olds, Arkansas-bred, maiden special weight

WATCH THIS BIRDIE**** finished second behind a fast filly in a promising debut at Colonial, and her subsequent breezes at Keeneland have been sharp, and she drops into state-bred racing. STUCK N SNOW raced evenly in a useful debut at Churchill, and he will appreciate the class relief and is also treated with Lasix for the first time. WESTHEIMER STREET has a series of good workouts leading up to his debut, including two on wet footing.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Watch This Birdie;Cheminaud;Correas;6-5

6 Stuck N Snow;Quinonez;DKVon Hemel;7-2

14 Westheimer Street;Arrieta;Hartman;6-1

13 Time Andbeyond;Bejarano;Moquett;8-1

12 Choctaw Zip;Juarez;Witt;10-1

11 Wicked Prince;Gonzalez;Chleborad;10-1

2 Shake Up;Franco;Calhoun;12-1

7 K J's Legacy;Cabrera;Garcia;10-1

8 Rudiano;Talamo;Loy;20-1

10 Great Barrier;Diaz;Ortiz;20-1

9 Jim Ned;Baze;Pish;30-1

1 Lobo Irish;Hiraldo;Moysey;30-1

4 Ready Shoes;De La Cruz;Wilson;30-1

5 Outlaw Run;Harr;Cline;30-1

3 Purse $28,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, starter allowance

OTIS OTIS OTIS*** won a fast optional claiming sprint in his first race for trainer Jerry Hollendorfer, and the five-time winner in 2022 is spotted to repeat. LOVE MY JIMMY showed excellent early speed before finishing second against $8,000 rivals at Del Mar, and he was claimed out of the race by winning connections. VIOLENT GIGI finished a competitive third in a $16,000 claiming race at Churchill, and he is improving and did win a conditioned claiming race last season at Oaklawn.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Otis Otis Otis;Rodriguez;Hollendorfer;8-5

6 Love My Jimmy;Torres;Diodoro;5-2

3 Violent Gigi;Esquivel;Contreras;9-2

1 Drill's Li'l Man;Gonzalez;Chleborad;8-1

5 Hot Pastrami;Bejarano;Amoss;6-1

7 Drena's Star;Arrieta;Duncan;10-1

2 Even Thunder;Hiraldo;Moysey;20-1

8 Acosta;Cabrera;Moysey;20-1

4 Purse $104,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, allowance

MO CHOCTAW** has not raced in 10 months, but he was a decisive debut winner last winter at Oaklawn and worked well over a wet track Nov. 29. GOODNIGHT ARCHIE raced competitively in similar company last season at Oaklawn, and he has a series of bullet works leading up to his first race in seven months. BETTYS CASH has not raced since breaking his maiden last April at Oaklawn, but he is stake-placed and is another sporting encouraging works.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

12 Mo Choctaw;Juarez;Chleborad;9-2

6 Goodnight Archie;Arrieta;Hornsby;4-1

8 Bettys Cash;Quinonez;DKVon Hemel;7-2

4 Bellamys Roan;Hiraldo;Westermann;6-1

5 Buddy Reaux;Cabrera;Dixon;8-1

7 Mahomey;Gonzalez;Morse;10-1

2 Big Success;Torres;Prather;10-1

13 Smokin Boots;Jordan;Gleason;6-1

9 Marvelous Thunder;Harr;Cline;15-1

3 Holding Pattern;Bowen;Swearingen;15-1

1 J's Little Man;De La Cruz;Martin;20-1

11 Afleet Sky;Franco;Milligan;15-1

10 Doc Irwin;Mojica;Broberg;20-1

14 The Heat Is On;Baze;Pish;20-1

5 Purse $90,000, 5 1/2 furlongs, 2-year-olds, maiden special weight

JUILLIARD** is bred to be a fast colt, and he has a string of good-looking works for a stable that wins with first-time starters. LARK'S MISCHIEF was caught inside the final furlong in a third-place debut at Churchill, and the speedy colt benefits from the experience and turn back to an abbreviated sprint distance. COWBOY VALUES is another unraced colt with a win early pedigree, and he has been working fast and trainer Tom Amoss does well with this kind.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Juilliard;Cabrera;Brisset;7-2

8 Lark's Mischief;Castillo;Asmussen;5-2

7 Cowboy Values;Juarez;Amoss;4-1

9 J J's Joker;Arrieta;Hartman;6-1

12 Runningforcash;Jordan;Anderson;12-1

1 Chicago's Gray;Asmussen;Asmussen;15-1

2 Seas of Normandy;Saez;Jones;10-1

4 The Bookkeeper;Baze;DiVito;15-1

6 Bubba Can Dance;Garcia;Stewart;20-1

11 Funny Uncle;Court;Vance;30-1

10 Spurrier;Bejarano;Moquett;20-1

3 Six Whips;Hiraldo;Moysey;30-1

6 Purse $104,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, allowance

SKELLY** finished second as an odds-on favorite at this level at Churchill, and the exceptionally quick colt is adding blinkers and is the one to catch and beat. TORONTOTORO is back on Lasix after a dull effort in a $300,000 stake at Churchill, and he is also unbeaten in three races on a wet track. TAPIT'S SPIRIT finished second in a second-level allowance last month at Indiana, and he has speed and was a comfortable winner in his only previous race on a wet track.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Skelly;Juarez;Asmussen;8-5

14 Torontotoro;Bejarano;McEntee;4-1

4 Tapit's Spirit;Bejarano;Matthews;3-1

13 Jackman;Torres;Broberg;6-1

3 Tango Charlie;Talamo;Amoss;5-1

6 Improbable Journey;Saez;Jones;6-1

12 You Vee Cee;Torres;Deville;20-1

9 Don't Forget;Arrieta;Shorter;12-1

11 Ignitis;Garcia;Lukas;15-1

2 Twisted Dixie;Harr;Cline;20-1

5 Totalizer;Mojica;Diodoro;15-1

7 Namesake;Bailey;Swearingen;30-1

8 Uncaptured Sky;Jordan;Anderson;30-1

10 Geaux Yoshka;Baze;Robertson;30-1

7 The Ring the Bell. Purse $150,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up

FLASH OF MISCHIEF** raced wide when ninth-best in the Breeders' Cup Sprint, but he is back on Lasix and his previous race was a fast stake win at Remington. KAVOD was a competitive fourth in a sprint stake last month at Churchill, and the sharp sprinter won The Advent Stakes last winter at Oaklawn. CHATTALOT led past every pole but the last one in a strong stake effort last month at Fair Grounds, and he has won two of three races over wet footing.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Flash of Mischief;Torres;Broberg;7-2

6 Kavod;Arrieta;Hartman;2-1

7 Chattalot;Castillo;Asmussen;5-2

5 One for Richie;Esquivel;Contreras;4-1

2 Long Range Toddy;Bejarano;Stewart;12-1

4 Baytown Bear;Court;McEntee;15-1

3 Boldor;Cabrera;Asmussen;15-1

8 Purse $90,000, 1 1/16 miles, 2-year-olds, maiden special weight

BOUGIE JOE*** had to overcome traffic issues on the second turn when beaten a quickly diminishing head in his debut, and he switches to a leading rider and drew a favorable route post. WINTERS LION was forwardly placed in a second-place route finish at Churchill, and the improving colt is treated with Lasix for the first time. RUNGIUS earned the field's fastest Beyer figure in a narrow defeat two races back at Churchill, and he figures near the lead from gate to wire.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Bougie Joe;Cabrera;Hobby;4-1

5 Winters Lion;Arrieta;Sharp;7-2

8 Rungius;Castillo;Asmussen;3-1

12 Parkway;Garcia;Mott;9-2

10 Empire's Best;Talamo;Cox;10-1

7 Rocking Rocket;Michel;Lukas;12-1

6 Wild Sean;Quinonez;DKVon Hemel;15-1

11 Deluca;Torres;Mott;15-1

9 Itwasthisbig;Saez;Sharp;15-1

3 Millers Rite;Court;Vance;30-1

4 Leola;Diaz;Ortiz;30-1

1 Moon Over Dubai;Baze;Peitz;30-1

13 Pier Pressure;Quinonez;DKVon Hemel;30-1

14 Backside Buzz;Baze;Vance;30-1

9 The Mistletoe. Purse $150,000, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up

LE DA VIDA** looked very good winning two races in Kentucky after shipping from Chile, and she posted a bullet five-furlong work just eight days back at Keeneland. COACH raced poorly without Lasix in a one-turn stake at Churchill, but the multiple stake winner is back on Lasix and won the 2022 Pippin over a wet track. LOVELY RIDE may have been overmatched and clearly did not care for synthetic racing at Woodbine, but she has a strong record on dirt, which includes a stake win.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Le Da Vida;Cheminaud;Correas;8-5

1 Coach;Talamo;Cox;2-1

3 Lovely Ride;Torres;Diodoro;8-1

2 Ice Orchid;Cabrera;Ortiz;5-1

4 Will's Secret;Bejarano;Lukas;10-1

7 Semble Juste;Arrieta;McPeek;10-1

5 Lisette;Garcia;Lukas;20-1

10 Purse $104,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, allowance

BEN DIESEL** ships from Kentucky following a pair of second-place sprint finishes, and he was graded stake-placed last winter at Oaklawn. AMERICAN XPERIMENT has not raced since April, but he narrowly missed at this level in his return from a layoff last winter at Oaklawn, and he has trained well of late at Fair Grounds. BROKEN RIB is back in the barn of high percentage trainer Tom Amoss, and he has competitive Beyer figures and a wet track allowance win at Indiana.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

12 Ben Diesel;Garcia;Lukas;5-2

7 American Xperiment;Cabrera;Asmussen;7-2

4 Broken Rib;Talamo;Amoss;9-2

3 Golden Hornet;Baze;Rivelli;6-1

14 Mrs. Beans;Castillo;Villafranco;4-1

5 B Sudd;Arrieta;Stewart;8-1

11 American Pure;Gonzalez;Schultz;15-1

10 Ultimate;Torres;Martin;15-1

13 Give It Everything;Baze;Pish;10-1

8 Amongst Friends;Juarez;Shorter;15-1

6 Diamond City;Hiraldo;Moysey;20-1

9 Blame Eli;Jordan;Chleborad;20-1

2 Lake Radio;Diaz;Smith;20-1

1 Bandit Point;Harr;Cline;30-1