Rogers edges Harrison at Arvest Hoopfest

ROGERS — Rogers may not be playing many seniors, but the Mounties are finding ways to win.

Graycen Cash scored on a driving layup with less than five seconds left and Rogers held on for a hard-fought 59-57 win over Harrison in the Arvest Hoopfest on Friday evening at Rogers Arena.

The Goblins (4-4) got one final shot by from just past mid-court but it was off the mark as the buzzer sounded.

Rogers coach Lamont Frazier said his group is persevering trying to integrate three freshmen.

“It’s hard to put into words when you look out there on the floor and you see just the class differential,” Frazier said. “We got three freshmen integrated into our system right now along with some juniors and seniors. And that’s a hard mesh. But the guys are doing the things necessary right now to give themselves some confidence and I think that’s what’s important.

“We’re still trying to figure out who we are against some pretty good competition. We knew Harrison could score. We knew we had to figure out a way to combat that and also generate scoring ourselves. We got down nine, but we didn’t panic. We had to clean some things up.”

The Mounties (3-2) endured a tight second half after trailing by nine at halftime. Rogers put together a 10-2 run early in the third quarter to get within one and finally grabbed a 40-39 advantage on freshman Aidan Chronister’s bucket with 2 minutes, 40 seconds left in the third quarter.

Freshman Braxton Lindsey also drew a key charging foul with 37.4 seconds left for the Mounties and the scored tied at 57.

Cash finished with 20 points, while freshman Skye Davenport chipped in 11 and Rex Krout added 10 and Alonzo Porchia nine. Ryder Scribner led Harrison with 18 and Blake Shrum added 15.

Harrison led the majority of the first half. But the Mounties put together an 8-1 spurt to grab a brief 20-19 lead on Rex Krout’s tip-in. But the Goblins answered with a 12-3 run to lead 31-23. But Cole Cecil rebounded his own miss and Harrison settled for a nine-point halftime lead.

Frazier liked the way his team stayed together and bounced back strong in the second half.

“Proud of our guys for coming out at halftime and staying composed and getting themselves back in the game with a chance to win,” Frazier said. “We’re a young team. We’re a different team. We’re still without one of our key guys so in all the games we’ve played we have yet to have our full team.

In other games, Lee’s Summit West defeated Russellville 57-51. Chaz Watson finished with a game-high 19 for Lee’s Summit and Caleb Carter led Russellville with 17. Conway (6-3) pulled away to a 60-43 win over Rogers Heritage. The Wampus Cats, who held Heritage (2-5) without a field goal for more than five minutes in the first half, put together a 10-1 third-quarter spurt to lead 41-27. Ben Manuel led Heritage with 20. Trayveon Saffored led all scorers with 22 for Conway.

The event concludes today as Harrison takes on Lee’s Summit West at 11:30, followed by Heritage vs. Russellville at 1 and Rogers taking on Conway at 2:30.