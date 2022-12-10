Rogers man sentenced to 15 years in prison for stalking and threatening to kill ex-girlfriend

BENTONVILLE -- A Rogers man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for stalking and threatening to kill a former girlfriend.

Javier Rueda, 37, pleaded guilty Thursday to stalking and terroristic threatening.

A Rogers police officer responded to a call Feb. 2 concerning threats, according to a probable cause affidavit. A woman showed the officer multiple text messages to her from Rueda, her former boyfriend, stating he was riding his bicycle on his way to kill her, the affidavit states.

Another police officer found Rueda walking his bicycle at Second and Locust streets, a block from the woman's house. The officer turned on his lights, and Rueda immediately got on his knees with his back toward the police vehicle, according to the affidavit.

The officer was handcuffing him when he saw a 10-inch filet blade lying in front of Rueda, according to the affidavit.

Rueda said he was going to kill the woman as he was being taken to jail, according the affidavit.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green sentenced Rueda. He was ordered not to have any contact with the victim.