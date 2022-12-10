Saline County school focus of scholarship

For the first time, a scholarship will be established specifically for a student at the Saline County Career and Technical Center to attend any of the Arkansas State University System institutions, courtesy of the family of Charles and Bertha Broadway.

Their youngest son, Shane Broadway, vice president for university relations for the ASU System, made the announcement of the Charles and Bertha Broadway Memorial Scholarship on Friday during a meeting of the ASU System board of trustees in Little Rock.

His parents instilled in their children "the importance of education, and there's not a better way to honor their life and legacy than to help students get an education," said Shane Broadway, who was born and raised in Saline County. "The people of Saline County have been there for our family, and we wanted this for a student in our home" county.

The $500 scholarship -- made possible by memorial contributions and the family -- is "endowed in perpetuity," so it'll only grow in value over the years, said Broadway, a graduate of the ASU System. Each year, staff and administrators at the Saline County Career and Technical Center -- which offers students from six Saline County school districts opportunities to learn a variety of specialized trades and college hours through educational partner ASU Three Rivers -- will choose the student who most deserves the scholarship.

Shane Broadway, who was born in Benton, attended Arkansas State University from 1990 to 1994, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science. He served in the Arkansas House of Representatives from 1997 to 2002, including House speaker from 2001 to 2002, and then served in the state Senate from 2003 to 2010, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State's Office. His focus in the House and Senate was education.

In 2011, Shane Broadway left the state Senate to work as deputy director of the Arkansas Department of Higher Education. Later in 2011, he became the agency's interim director. He served as director of the Higher Education Department -- now called the Arkansas Division of Higher Education -- from 2013 to 2015.

Shane Broadway said he hopes this gift inspires others to do likewise, so more students can graduate with less -- or no -- college debt, he said. "We know [my parents] are smiling down today."

"Your family has meant a great deal to our system," said ASU System President Chuck Welch. "On behalf of the system, I thank you."

In addition to the financial aid, receiving a scholarship like this is reaffirming for students, said Scott Kuttenkuler, assistant vice chancellor and campus director at the Saline County Career and Technical Center, located in Benton. "They see that somebody believes in [them]."