Sapulpa (Okla.) scores late to top Northside

FORT SMITH — The defense for Fort Smith Northside was strong most of the fourth quarter, but a costly miscue ended up being the difference late Friday night at Grizzly Arena.

Stailee Heard made a shot under the basket for Sapulpa (Okla.) with 4.7 seconds left after a turnover that gave it a 50-49 victory against the hosts in a semifinals matchup of the Tournament of Champions.

“I hurt for my kids,” Fort Smith coach Rickey Smith said. “They played their guts out. Before the game, I wasn’t so sure we could play like this and I was just hoping we could keep it close. They played so well against a state-runner-up. I’ve coached a long time, but that is one of the better teams we’ve ever played.”

Northside’s Erianna Good-en gave the Lady Bears a 49-48 lead with 23 seconds left that appeared it would be the game-winning points. Sapulpa (5-0) turned the ball over on its next possession, but Northside (5-1) later gave it right back with a turnover under its own goal. Heard took full advantage of that mistake to score the basket for the victory.

Northside’s defense was nearly good enough down the stretch to win it. The Lady Bears didn’t allow a field goal in the fourth quarter until 25 seconds were left and the Lady Chieftains made just two-of-14 fourth-quarter shots.

“The turnover killed us,” Smith said. “We haven’t been in some of these situations before because we are so young. I need to do better as a coach. You can’t fault the effort the kids gave. We’ll learn from this. We didn’t have the ball bounce our way late.”

Sapulpa’s balanced offense was guided by Mataya Hall (12 points), Wrigley Adkisson (11 points), Tyla Heard (10 points) and Stailee Heard (10 points).

Northside, the defending TOC champions, was led by Karys Washington finishing with a game-high 25 points with 12 rebounds. She scored 11 of the team’s 17 third-quarter points. Gooden also finished with 18 points and seven rebounds for the Lady Bears.

“After this game and the way we played, I’m so excited for the future,” Smith said. “But right now this one hurts.”

Playing around foul trouble late was a big impact in the game with the teams combining to have 40 personal fouls.

Northside took a 13-9 lead after the first quarter in a back-and-forth game that featured 11 lead changes and 10 ties. Sapulpa cut into the lead after that, being down just 20-19 at halftime and taking a 41-37 edge into the final quarter.

The Lady Bears made their initial three shots of the fourth quarter to help fuel a 7-0 run and to take a 47-41 advantage. But in the final four minutes of the game, Sapulpa outscored Northside 9-2 to close it out.



