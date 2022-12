High school basketball

Friday's scores

Boys

Bearden 73, Hermitage 43

Bentonville West 64, Blue Valley Northwest, Kan. 61

Central Ark. Christian 74, Maumelle Charter 42

Dumas 58, Lake Village 22

Episcopal Collegiate 76, Riverview 51

Fountain Lake 49, Subiaco Academy 43

Greenland 35, Eureka Springs 34

Haas Hall Rogers 66, Life Way Christian 62

Jessieville 56, Danville 30

Johnson Co. Westside 62, Future School 42

Little Rock Christian 82, Clinton 68

Manila 83, Piggott 37

Marked Tree 63, Mammoth Spring 48

Mountain View 70, Concord 43

Rector 57, Riverside 46

Rose Bud 71, Pangburn 46

Springdale Har-Ber 61, Greenwood 51

Yellville-Summit 59, Cotter 42

Girls

Acorn 62, Foreman 24

Bearden 63, Hermitage 38

Bigelow 50, Cutter-Morning Star 9

Brookland 61, Blytheville 28

Central Ark. Christian 52, Maumelle Charter 37

Clarendon 61, Brinkley 20

Concord 62, Mountain View 50

Conway Christian 71, Magnet Cove 25

Corning 60, Portageville, Mo. 50

De Queen 41, Centerpoint 35

DeWitt 60, Smackover 22

Drew Central 58, Camden Harmony Grove 22

England 66, Mountain Pine 53

Episcopal 61, Riverview 26

Fordyce 56, Gurdon 28

Gentry 56, Harrison 51

Heber Springs 63, Joe T. Robinson 27

Kingston 59, Deer 26

Mammoth Spring 69, Marked Tree 52

Marshall 66, White Co. Central 31

Mountain View 62, Concord 50

Mountainburg 49, Lavaca 37

Nashville 75, Little Rock Central 71

Newport 44, Hoxie 31

Perryville 43, Baptist Prep 41

Pottsville 60, Dardanelle 39

Prairie Grove 41, West Fork 27

Rogers 56, Pea Ridge 29

Salem 58, Walnut Ridge 20

Thaden 43, Ozark Catholic 30

White Hall 43, Monticello 17

Yellville-Summit 64, Cotter 42

TOURNAMENTS

Arvest Hoopfest

At Rogers

Friday

Lee's Summit West 57, Russellville 51

Conway 60, Rogers Heritage 43

Rogers 59, Harrison 57

Today

Lee's Summit West vs. Harrison, 11:30 a.m.

Rogers Heritage vs. Russellville, 1 p.m.

Rogers vs. Conway, 2:30 p.m.

Bad Boy Cardinal Classic

At Farmington

Boys

Friday

Farmington 65, Forrest City 56

Benton 76, Huntsville 56

Today

Huntsville vs. Hot Springs Lakeside, 11 a.m.

Farmington vs. Texarkana, Texas, 12:30 p.m.

Benton vs. The New School, 2 p.m.

Battle in the Bluff

At Bartlett, Tenn.

Boys

Friday

North Little Rock 64, Arlington, Tenn. 33

Brentwood Academy, Tenn. 64, Marion 51

Springdale 64, Valor Christian, Ga. 58

Jonesboro 57, TACA Academy, Texas 54

Today

Central, Tenn. vs. North Little Rock, 10 a.m.

Briarcrest Christian, Tenn. vs. Springdale, 2:15 p.m.

L.G. Pinkston, Texas vs. Jonesboro, 3:40 p.m.

East Poinsett County vs. Evangelical Christian, Tenn. 3:40 p.m.

Cabot Classic

At Classic

Friday

Girls

Maumelle 48, Pine Bluff 31

Cabot 57, Greenbrier 23

Boys

Collierville, Tenn. 59, Sheridan 39

Cabot 64, Beebe 35

Today

Girls

Maumelle vs. Greenbrier, 1 p.m.

Cabot vs. Pine Bluff, 4 p.m.

Boys

Collierville, Tenn. vs. Beebe, 2:30 p.m.

Cabot vs. Sheridan, 5:30 p.m.

Charles B. Dyer Classic

At Alma

Friday

Girls

Mena 44, Shiloh Christian 35

Today

Girls

Mena vs. Greene Co. Tech, 1 p.m.

Shiloh Christian vs. Alma, 4 p.m.

Boys

Mena vs. Greene Co. Tech, 2:30 p.m.

Shiloh Christian vs. Alma, 5:30 p.m.

Green Forest Holiday Tournament

At Green Forest

Today

Girls

Kingston vs. Omaha, 6 p.m.

Boys

Berryville vs. Green Forest, 7:20 p.m.

Mark Martin Automotive/Lyon College Tournament

At Batesville (Lyon College)

Friday

Girls

Nettleton 56, Searcy 52, 2OT

NWA Classic

At Bentonville

Girls

Friday

Greenwood 62, Fayetteville 44

Bentonville 59, Tulsa Union 38

North Little Rock 68, Springdale Har-Ber 55

Today

Bentonville vs. North Little Rock, 11 a.m.

Springdale Har-Ber vs. Greenwood, 12:30 p.m.

Fayetteville vs. Tulsa Union, 2 p.m.

Petit Jean Classic

At Morrilton

Friday

Girls

Russellville 53, Sylvan Hills 50

Morrilton 55, Bryant 50

Boys

Watson Chapel 75, Sylvan Hills 66, OT

Jacksonville 47, Morrilton 45

Today

Girls

Sylvan Hills vs. Bryant, 1:30 p.m.

Russellville vs. Morrilton, 4:30 p.m.

Boys

Sylvan Hills vs. Morrilton, 3 p.m.

Watson Chapel vs. Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

Rumble at the Ridge

At Pea Ridge

Boys

Friday

McDonald Co., Mo. 54, Clarksville 32

Pea Ridge 50, Elkins 34

Tournament of Champions

At Fort Smith

Girls

Friday

Jones, Okla. 58, Fort Smith Southside 51

Lamar 60, Stilwell, Okla. 47

Sapulpa, Okla. 56, Fort Smith Northside 49

Carl Junction, Mo. 62, Bergman 56

Today

Fort Smith Southside vs. Stilwell, Okla., 1 p.m.

Jones, Okla. vs. Lamar, 2:30 p.m.

Fort Smith Northside vs. Bergman, 4 p.m.

Sapulpa, Okla. vs. Carl Junction, Mo., 5:30 p.m.

V-Town Showdown

At Vilonia

Today

Girls

Harding Academy vs. Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Benton vs. Vilonia, 3:30 p.m.

Boys

Lamar vs. Paragould, 2:15 p.m.

Van Buren vs. Vilonia, 4:45 p.m.