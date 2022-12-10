Senators mull Fed openness legislation





An organizational exception used by the Federal Reserve's 12 regional banks to avoid complying with transparency requests is under fire from two U.S. senators seeking to toughen congressional oversight.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Sen. Patrick Toomey, R-Pa., planned Friday to propose legislation to subject the regional branches to congressional information requests under the Freedom of Information Act.

"During the largest ethics scandal in the history of the Federal Reserve system, Fed officials have stonewalled the American people and slow-walked their representatives in Congress," Warren said in a statement. "This bipartisan bill is a necessary response to ensure that no financial regulators can ignore congressional oversight into ethics failures, and finally deliver more transparency and accountability for any wrongdoing."

The Fed branches are currently exempt to these requests due to their quasi-private structure. The proposal would lift that barrier by having them considered federal agencies for the purposes of a Freedom of Information Act request from a member of Congress. A Federal Reserve spokeswoman declined to comment on the bill.

While the bill may not stand much chance of becoming law before the end of the current Congress in early January -- when Toomey leaves office -- it does suggest a potential direction for future bipartisan examination of Fed reform.

The proposal would exempt monetary policy, confidential supervisory information and personnel matters from general requests from members of Congress, though committee heads, ranking members, and subcommittees could ask for supervisory and personnel files under confidentiality rules.

The "Financial Regulators Transparency Act of 2022" would also give Congress broad powers to obtain ethics-related information from the Fed and its regional banks, the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and other financial regulators.

Warren has sent several letters to the Fed over the past year requesting more information on possible ethics violation, and in her most recent correspondence to Chair Jerome Powell she said the Fed has "repeatedly refused" her inquiries.

Toomey has had multiple exchanges with the Fed about how a financial technology company called Reserve Trust obtained a Fed master account, which allows integration into the central bank's payment system. The account was later revoked.

"The Fed and regional Fed banks, despite being creatures of Congress, obstruct congressional oversight inquiries all too often," Toomey said in a statement.

"In light of this persistent refusal to comply with reasonable requests for information from both Republicans and Democrats, I'm glad to join with Senator Warren in pursuing reforms that will compel these public institutions to be more transparent."

The bill would also make the Fed's Inspector General an appointment of the president and subject to Senate confirmation. The inspector general is currently reviewing the trading of current and former Fed officials, and earlier this year cleared former Fed governor Sarah Bloom Raskin, Powell and former Vice Chair Richard Clarida of ethics violations.





Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., questions Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin during a Congressional Oversight Commission hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday Dec. 10, 2020. (Sarah Silbiger/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)





