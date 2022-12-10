Sinema leaving Democrats





WASHINGTON -- Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday that she would leave the Democratic Party and become an independent, unsettling the party divide anew just days after Democrats secured an expanded majority in the Senate.

"I have joined the growing numbers of Arizonans who reject party politics by declaring my independence from the broken partisan system in Washington," she wrote in an opinion column published in The Arizona Republic.

Sinema's decision put an abrupt damper on the jubilance Democrats experienced this week after their caucus secured a 51st seat in the Senate with Sen. Raphael Warnock's victory in Georgia. It was likely to provide new complications for Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and Democrats going forward, even though she wrote in her column that "becoming an independent won't change my work in the Senate; my service to Arizona remains the same."

Still the move by the first-term senator, who was facing a likely Democratic reelection challenge in 2024 after angering her party by opposing key elements of its agenda, was unlikely to change the day-to-day reality in Washington for Democrats, who have long had to contend with her unpredictability and diversions from the party line. The bigger practical effect was likely to be on Sinema's political standing in Arizona, where she would have had difficulty prevailing in a Democratic primary.

Sinema informed Schumer, D-N.Y., of her plans Thursday, according to a Senate Democratic aide who described the private conversation on the condition of anonymity. The aide said Sinema would keep her committee positions through Democrats, meaning the party would still hold a one-seat edge on the panels next year, giving them new flexibility over nominations and legislation.

Sinema did not specifically say she would still caucus with the Democrats, as do two other independent senators, Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Angus King of Maine.

Even as a Democrat, she rarely attended the regular party meetings. But her appeal to Schumer to keep her committee posts -- and his decision to grant it -- effectively means she will be a third independent aligned with Democrats, preserving their 51-49 majority.

"She asked me to keep her committee assignments and I agreed," Schumer said in a statement Friday morning. "Kyrsten is independent; that's how she's always been. I believe she's a good and effective senator and am looking forward to a productive session in the new Democratic-majority Senate.

"We will maintain our new majority on committees, exercise our subpoena power and be able to clear nominees without discharge votes," he added.

Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, noted that Sinema has strongly backed major Biden administration initiatives such as the infrastructure package, and said President Joe Biden hoped to keep her as an ally.

"We understand that her decision to register as an independent in Arizona does not change the new Democratic majority control of the Senate, and we have every reason to expect that we will continue to work successfully with her," Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

Other administration officials expect that her shift would change little about their interactions with her in the months ahead. One person involved in shaping the White House approach to working with her, who spoke on condition of anonymity, characterized her as difficult and contrarian, but noted that she ultimately had backed the president on critical votes, providing Biden and Democrats a successful legislative record to promote.

Her decision prompted a quick backlash in Arizona, where a group created to generate a primary campaign against her said it would now focus on unseating her in the general election.

"Today, Kyrsten Sinema told us what we've already known for years: She's not a Democrat, and she's simply out for herself," the Primary Sinema campaign said in a statement. "In one way, Sinema just made our jobs easier by bowing out of a Democratic primary she knew she couldn't win. Now we'll beat her in the general election with a real Democrat."

Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., a potential candidate for Sinema's seat, issued a statement saying, "Unfortunately, Sen. Sinema is once again putting her own interests ahead of getting things done for Arizonans."

There was little question that the move was in Sinema's political interest.

A recent poll by Civiqs highlighted her unpopularity with Democrats in Arizona -- just 7% approved of her -- while 27% of Republicans and 29% of independents in the state had a favorable view. Still, a plurality of Republicans and half of independents disapproved of her.

NOTHING NEW

Party switching is not unheard-of in the Senate when lawmakers see political advantage in making such a move.

After losing in a Democratic primary in 2006, Sen. Joe Lieberman of Connecticut ran and won as an independent but continued to caucus with majority Democrats. Sen. Arlen Specter of Pennsylvania left the Republican Party in 2009, after joining with Democrats in backing some initiatives of the Obama administration, but was later defeated in a Democratic primary.

Abandoning the Democratic Party is a striking evolution for a politician who began her career as a Green Party member and antiwar activist known as a "Prada socialist." The shift has been particularly vexing for progressive activists who now see her as one of their chief antagonists.

"I just don't fit well into a traditional party system," Sinema she said in an interview Friday.

In the interview, Sinema said she hasn't decided whether she will run for reelection. But she said this was the time to be "true to myself and true to the values of the Arizonans I represent."

"I don't expect anything to change for me," she said. "This will just be a further affirmation of my style of working across all the political boundaries with anyone to try and get something done."

Sinema has cast herself as a bipartisan dealmaker in the Senate and is often seen on the Republican side of the floor, conversing with and lobbying Republicans with whom she has worked on a variety of issues.

Like Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., she has been a holdout on some major Democratic priorities such as tax increases. She and Manchin killed Democratic efforts to weaken the filibuster and push through new voting rights legislation this year.

Last January, leaders of the Arizona Democratic Party voted to censure Sinema, citing "her failure to do whatever it takes to ensure the health of our democracy″ -- namely her refusal to go along with fellow Democrats to alter the Senate rule so they could overcome Republican opposition to a voting rights bill.

While that rebuke was symbolic, it came only a few years since Sinema was heralded for bringing the Arizona Senate seat back into the Democratic fold for the first time in a generation. The move also previewed the persistent opposition that Sinema was likely face within her own party in 2024.

Manchin, who was reelected this week to a spot in the Senate Democratic leadership, has been mentioned more often as a potential party-switcher given his own reelection difficulties in his deep-red state, and Republicans have made clear that they would welcome him.

But Sinema has also been assiduously courted by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has praised her for refusing to bend on the filibuster. She appeared with him in September at an event at the McConnell Center in Louisville, Ky., drawing criticism from Democrats who saw her as cozying up to the top Republican before the election that would decide party control of the Senate.

Sinema is more in line with Democrats on major social, cultural and environmental policies and was a key architect of the recent Senate agreement that paved the way for passage of legislation to mandate federal recognition of same-sex marriages, which cleared Congress this week over the opposition of most Republicans. She has been a reliable vote for the Biden administration's judicial and executive branch nominees.

Where she has diverged with Democrats is more on fiscal and tax policy. She has blocked Democratic attempts to increase taxes on corporate America and Wall Street, drawing accusations that she was running interference for her wealthy donors.

The Progressive Change Campaign Committee acerbically headlined its reaction to the news Friday a "statement on Kyrsten Sinema leaving Democratic Party to spend more time with her Wall Street family."

Although Sinema strictly limits the news media's access to her, she relishes being a center of attention in the Senate and has made Schumer work for her vote. When Manchin relented in July and decided to back a sweeping climate change and spending bill, Schumer still had to secure Sinema's vote as a final step.

She won hefty concessions, forcing Democrats to drop a $14 billion tax increase on some wealthy hedge fund managers and private equity executives and to change the structure of a 15% minimum tax on corporations. She also won drought relief in the bill for her state and others in the West.

"When politicians are more focused on denying the opposition party a victory than they are on improving Americans' lives, the people who lose are everyday Americans," Sinema wrote in The Arizona Republic.

Information for this article was contributed by Carl Hulse of The New York Times and by Jonathan J. Cooper, Lisa Mascaro and Seung Min Kim of The Associated Press.





Sen. Kyrsten Sinema said she was “declaring my independence from the broken partisan system in Washington.” (AP/J. Scott Applewhite)





