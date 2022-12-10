Stability closer for school, ASU trustees assured

Henderson State University continues its march back toward financial stability, Arkansas State University System President Chuck Welch said Friday.

He said that recently completed audits showed "no audit findings" for Henderson.

Welch made his remarks to the Arkansas State University System board of trustees, who met Friday in Little Rock.

"When we took over Henderson, there were many unanswered questions about its overall financial well-being, budget, balance sheet and staffing levels," Welch said. "As we've said many times, there was never money missing -- it was deficit spending and depletion of reserves. We still have to reverse revenue trends, but Chancellor [Chuck] Ambrose and this board have made very difficult decisions to bring expenses into line and position Henderson and its students for long-term success.

"I'm pleased with that progress."

Ambrose, who did not attend Friday's meeting in person because Henderson was celebrating the graduation of 250 students Friday in December commencement, said the university's progress "couldn't have happened without having such a vital partnership with the [ASU] System."

"Changes were difficult, but had a significant impact on the lives of many [and] improved our net financial position by more than $10 million."

Facing an immediate budget deficit of at least $5 million in 2019, the university's president, Glen Jones, and the university's finance chief, Brett Powell, resigned. The university began transitioning into the ASU System, and the merger -- which received final approval from the state Legislature and was signed off by Gov. Asa Hutchinson in 2021 -- allowed Henderson to keep its name but eliminated its board of trustees.

In May, the ASU System board of trustees unanimously approved cuts to Henderson State that eliminated 88 faculty positions and 25 degree programs, including programs in English, mathematics, biology and chemistry -- cuts Welch said were necessary to save the university from financial ruin and closure. The school was $78 million in debt overall because of numerous decisions by previous administrators, a situation that included budgets that overestimated revenue and underestimated costs; unpaid bills to vendors; and depleted reserves.

At its nadir a few years ago, Henderson had only a little over $1 million -- or just about a week's worth -- of cash on hand, said Julie Bates, ASU System vice president. That was after a $6 million loan from the state was used to pay past due payables and operating expenses.

Henderson's annual operating expenses had risen by $8 million each year from 2015 to 2019, to $64 million, Bates said. Operating expenses were reduced by $10.3 million -- or 16% -- to $53.7 million during fiscal year 2022.