FOOTBALL

ASUN, WAC to move to FBS as one conference

The four remaining members of the ASUN football conference, including the University of Central Arkansas, have agreed to form a 10-member football-only conference, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Friday.

Thamel said the new league is looking to go "from what is currently known as FCS football to what is currently known as FBS football at the earliest practicable date."

UCA, Austin Peay, Eastern Kentucky and North Alabama will be joined by Stephen F. Austin, Abilene Christian, Utah Tech, Southern Utah and Tarleton State.

Texas-Rio Grande Valley will become the 10th member school in 2025 in its first season of play.

The ASUN and WAC have spent the past two seasons playing one another. In 2021 and 2022, they joined together to secure one automatic qualifier spot for the FCS playoffs.

The nine current teams aim to begin play in the 2024 season, but there is little certainty as to whether that is possible as there is currently a moratorium in NCAA Division I on single-sport conferences.

Under the current model, all nine teams would have to undergo a two-year transition process to the FBS level.

Thamel reported that league officials "have begun early conversations with at least four other high-profile FCS football programs."

The new ASUN-WAC Football conference, which will not be the final name, would become the 11th FBS league. It will be the first new addition since the Mountain West in 1999.

-- Sam Lane

Arkansas Tech hires defensive coordinator

Arkansas Tech University announced the hiring of Dionte Dean as its new defensive coordinator Friday.

Dean, who has served as the defensive backs coach at Ouachita Baptist University for the past five years, coached four all-region defensive backs in his time with the Tigers and one -- Keandre Evans -- who twice earned All-America honors. He also coached cornerback Gregory Junior, who was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Before his time at OBU, Dean served as offensive coordinator and coached both quarterbacks and wide receivers at Blinn College in Brenham, Texas, in 2017. He led a balanced offense that averaged over 470 yards per game in his one season with Blinn College, which ranked in the top 10 in the country in total offense.

Dean also coached for six years at Cisco (Texas) College, where he started as the defensive backs coach in 2011, was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2012 and was the head coach in 2014-16.

GYMNASTICS

Razorbacks 15th in poll

The University of Arkansas gymnastics team will open the season ranked No. 15 in the Women's College Gymnastics Association coaches poll released on Friday.

The Razorbacks are ranked in the preseason top 20 for the 17th consecutive season and they are in the top 15 for the third year in a row under fourth-year Coach Jordyn Wieber.

Wieber lead Arkansas to its 18th consecutive NCAA regional last season and its second straight regional final while being ranked in the top 25 of all four events.

The Razorbacks have key returning performers in five-time All-American Kennedy Hambrick, Bailey Lovett and Leah Smith, and they added UCLA graduate transfer Norah Flatley, a three-time All-American.

Hambrick and Flatley competed at last year's NCAA championships as individual all-around qualifiers.

The Razorbacks brought four freshmen on board in Reese Drotar, Jamie Pratt, Cally Swaney and Lauren Williams of Rogers.

Arkansas will hold its intrasquad meet at 2 p.m. Dec. 18, featuring free admission. The Razorbacks open the season on Jan. 7 at Nebraska.

-- Tom Murphy