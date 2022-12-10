SUN BELT MEN

AIR FORCE 80, ARKANSAS STATE 55

A 29-8 run over nearly 12 minutes in the first half Friday night at Clune Arena put Air Force in full control, and the Falcons cruised to a comfortable win over Arkansas State in U.S Air Force Academy, Colo.

Jake Heidbreder led Air Force (7-4) with 16 points as the Falcons shot 55.7% (29 of 52) from the field as a team.

The Red Wolves trailed by 17 points at halftime and never got closer than 14 the rest of the way en route to a third loss in their last four games against Division I opposition.

ASU (5-5) had only Avery Felts and Terrance Ford in double figures with 14 and 13 points, respectively.

The Red Wolves grabbed 16 offensive rebounds, but their 16 turnovers led to 23 Falcon points.