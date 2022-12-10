Super Quiz: In Between

1. The Olympic medal between the gold and the bronze.

2. The university degree between bachelor's and doctorate.

3. The planet between Earth and Jupiter.

4. A horse race finish between win and show.

5. The man between the butcher and the candlestick maker in the rhyme.

6. The U.S. president between Obama and Biden.

7. U.S. Army rank between private and sergeant.

8. Male singing voice between bass and tenor.

9. The rainbow color between red and yellow.

ANSWERS:

1. Silver

2. Master's

3. Mars

4. Place

5. Baker

6. Trump

7. Corporal

8. Baritone

9. Orange