Taylor, Blakely brothers help lead Farmington

FARMINGTON —Farmington is off to another strong start after winning 30 of 32 games last season.

Layne Taylor scored 40 points Friday to lead the Cardinals to a 65-57 victory over Forrest City in the second day of the Cardinal Classic at Cardinal Arena.

Taylor received plenty of support from Caleb Blakely and his brother Josh Blakely, who did not play last season. Caleb Blakely had 11 points and 11 rebounds to go along with five blocked shots. Josh Blakely contributed a game-high 17 rebounds for the Cardinals, who improved to 11-0 on the season.

“Those two are twin brothers and they give us a chance in every game because of their rebounding ability,” Farmington coach Johnny Taylor said. “Between those two, Jaxon Berry, and Kaden Hughes, they’re kind of our bigs and I thought they played phenomenal tonight.”

Layne Taylor also gives Farmington a chance in every game with his ability to score in bunches and set up teammates. Taylor had 13 points in the third quarter alone after scoring 18 in the first half. He was able to get others more involved in the second half with assists to Caleb Blakely on full-court lobs near the rim and to Sam Kirkman, who buried consecutive 3-pointers from the corner to give Farmington a 46-36 lead over the Mustangs.

“Layne didn’t play great in the first half,” coach Taylor said, “But I’m proud of him for the way he played in the second half. He made a lot better decisions and didn’t settle.”

Taylor had 23 points and Berry 21 when Farmington opened the Cardinal Classic with a 65-51 victory over Hot Springs Lakeside on Thursday.

In other games Friday, Benton beat Huntsville 76-56 behind 30 points from Jonathan Bell and Hot Springs Lakeside beat Texarkana, Texas 75-70. The three-day Cardinal Classic will conclude today with Huntsville against Hot Springs Lakeside at noon, followed by Farmington vs. Texarkana, Texas at 1:30 p.m. and The New School vs. Benton at 3 p.m.

Forrest City, which is coached by former Razorback Marcus Britt, kept fighting after falling behind 18-8 after one quarter. The Mustangs (4-7) closed to within 48-41 behind guard Melvin Shaw, Jr., who finished with 20 points. Forrest City also received eight points from Marcus Britt, Jr., a sophomore who made consecutive 3-pointers in the third quarter.

But Farmington began to pull away again after Taylor threw long to Caleb Blakely for a basket then followed with a short jumper and three-pointer to start the fourth quarter.