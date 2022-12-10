The little things

"Why do we do this to ourselves, again?" my wife asked. The old Suburban with side mirror taped together bulged with all eight of us crammed inside.

"Because it's fun. It's tradition," I said.

"Someone's going to throw up. It happens every year. My foot is on top of last year's throw-up stain and I don't want to try to clean a new one. We're carsick already."

We rumbled through the curves of Mabelvale to get to the Bradbury Tree Farm, a Christmas tree hunt that we've enjoyed for more than 25 years. There's no way we're skipping it.

"I thought ahead and brought plastic bags in case anyone gets sick. It'll be worth it. Hold tight ..." The Suburban launched over a hill, all four wheels coming off the pavement in a classic "Dukes of Hazzard" move.

"Slow down!" My seven passengers shouted at once.

I didn't mean to do that. My hands sweated on the steering wheel, but I projected calm. "It's fine, we're almost there. All the good ones will be taken if we don't beat the church crowd." I wiped perspiration off my forehead as we passed a deer carcass. I briefly considered the mental damage if I hit a deer--a reindeer--in front of my 8-year-old right before Christmas.

It's that time of year when families gather and decorations change and small traditions gain overwhelming importance. You know, those little seasonal ceremonies every family has that become expected no matter what. Forget the homemade cranberry sauce one year and the relatives come unglued. Skip watching "It's a Wonderful Life," and everyone's upset. Buy a tree from a big-box store and Christmas is ruined. These small ceremonies, tiny traditions, gather into our whole. I often wonder how they get stuck there.

For example, I go for a run every birthday. I'll get up early on that winter morning so I feel the quiet of a darkened winter sky vibrating with the energy of countless stars. A birthday-morning run sets up an accomplishment to start my new year. Mind games like that keep a man young.

I know a guy who, every time he pours himself a glass of bourbon, picks it up and puts it down in another place before drinking.

"Did you just pick up your glass and move it two feet?" I once asked.

The guy is my age and has a receding hairline with a thick part in it that resembles the late John F. Kennedy's.

"Yes," he said, "Just a little practice I do that accomplishes two things. First, it makes me pause to decide whether I really want that drink or not. Second, it honors the workmanship that goes into the process of creating bourbon." Sounds far-fetched but, you know, to each his own.

My family visits the small liberal arts college Sewanee in Central Tennessee often, since we've had a few kids there. Every time we complete the half-day trek to the campus, we stop by Shenanigan's, a locally famous restaurant and bar with ample seating outside in the mountain air. After a toast, the campus visit starts.

Notre Dame players touch the "Play Like a Champion" sign on the way to the field. The president pardons a turkey. They chunk pumpkins in Delaware and wait for groundhogs in Pennsylvania.

So there we were, driving to the Bradbury Tree Farm, fulfilling a duty that somehow binds us together.

One year, I swear it was more than a decade ago, I pulled up and, as the guy handed me a saw, I got caught up in the country atmosphere and said, "Mornin'! Where the 8-footers at?"

The guy pointed up the hill, where there were obviously thousands of 8-foot trees.

"Dad, don't ask where the 8-footers are," my 16-year-old daughter demanded this year. I hadn't asked that before or after that one time. But someone always reminds me.

We bounced along the dirt trail heading to the back of the farm and parked. We tumbled out of the Suburban like ants vacating a hill and were soon separated in pairs.

"Watch this," I said to my son. "I bet I can get Mom to cuss within four words."

I called out, "Hey, Ann! How about this one?" I pointed to an oversized shrub. Thirty yards away, she put her hands on her hips, mumbling, shaking her head.

"She was definitely cussing," my son said.

We heard our oldest son announce, "This one! I found it!"

Amazingly, when we forced our way through the maze of trees and stumps, we all agreed. That was the tree. I sawed it down, my sons carried it to the Suburban and we rumbled down the hill again.

It's tough to get the whole family together these days as the kids are spread from Nashville to Washington, D.C., so we make sure to take advantage of their presence. That's why we Christmas tree hunt right after Thanksgiving, to make sure all have to fully participate in this family custom.

We trimmed the tree with football in the background and sips of good whiskey in between ornament hanging. My youngest colored pictures of Santa. The majority of our decorations are handmade by our kids, mostly created at school. It once again made me thankful for teachers who help trace hands and feet to make reindeer and snowmen. We treasure each and every one of them.

The kids headed back to their homes and schools and our house felt empty again, save the corner filled with the light of our Christmas tree. It brought a reminder of the warmth that comes from these small traditions, these tiny customs that act as bricks in the construction of our souls.

These are little things, things that have small impact. But, considered fully, they make us whole.

Steve Straessle is the principal of Little Rock Catholic High School for Boys. You can reach him at sstraessle@lrchs.org. Find him on Twitter @steve_straessle. "The Strenuous Life" appears every other Saturday.