Thursday’s late high school basketball roundups

BOYS

ALMA 56, MENA 42 Israel Towns-Robinson scored 17 points as Alma (1-6) won its first game of the season after outscoring their opponents 36-17 in the second half during the Charles B. Dyer Classic. Easton Boggs totaled 13 points for the Airedales. Toby Watkins led Mena (2-5) with 14 points.

BALD KNOB 58, HELENA-WEST HELENA 49 Thirteens were good to Bald Knob (5-4, 1-1 3A-6) on Thursday night. Mikey Knight, Micah Story and Jaiven Smith all scored 13 points for the Bulldogs, who ended a three-game losing streak. Knight and Story also added 10 and nine rebounds, respectively. Mika Comer put together a nine-point, eight-rebound effort as well for Bald Knob.

BENTONVILLE 49, ST. LOUIS UNIVERSITY, MO. 41 Jaylen Lee put up 17 points, grabbed 5 rebounds and handed out 5 assists as Bentonville (6-0) sprinted away during the Blue Springs Mo., Tournament. Aden Waller had 12 points and 12 rebounds while Caden Miller followed with 11 points, 14 rebounds and 5 blocks for the Tigers.

CABOT 51, COLLIERVILLE, TENN. 49 Jermaine Christopher led Cabot (6-2) with 13 points and five assists in their opener of their classic. Brayden Hall and Jarrett Coleman both had 12 points for the Panthers, winners of three straight games and four of their last five.

FARMINGTON 68, HOT SPRINGS LAKESIDE 48 Jaxon Berry ended with 21 points and nine rebounds for Farmington (10-0) at its Cardinal Classic. Layne Taylor led the home team with 23 points, and Caleb Blakely chimed in with 10 points and 12 rebounds. Josh Blakely also contributed with 11 rebounds for the Cardinals.

SOUTHSIDE BATESVILLE 54, BATESVILLE 41 Ayden Cuzzort's 19 points led to a victory for Southside Batesville (3-3) over its cross-town rival during the Mark Martin Automotive/Lyon College Tournament in Batesville. Tyler Carter ended with 14 points for the Southerners, who led 36-28 after three quarters. Matt Hendrix and Cory Cotherine each scored 10 points for Batesville (1-9).

GIRLS

FARMINGTON 59, BLUE VALLEY WEST, KAN. 23 Jenna Lawrence scored 20 points, and Reese Shirey tallied 11 for Farmington (8-0) in its win during the first round of the Freeman Lady Eagle Classic in Joplin, Mo. Marin Adams added nine points for the Lady Cardinals, who jumped out to a 19-2, first-quarter lead and led 47-7 at halftime. J'Myra London had seven points for Farmington as well.

LOCUST GROVE, OKLA. 63, GRAVETTE 56 (OT) Claire Hooker scored 21 points for Locust Grove (4-0), which outscored its foes 13-6 in overtime during the semifinals of the Adair Invitational Tournament in Adair, Okla. Adrianne Fine had 16 points, and Bailey Wiggins tossed in 15 points for the Lady Pirates. Rachel Deihl provided 18 points, and Brooke Handle came away with 17 points for Gravette (4-2). The Lady Lions trailed 24-15 at halftime and 39-26 at the end of the third but sent the game into an extra session by outscoring Locust Grove 24-11 in the fourth quarter.

MENA 43, ALMA 33 Emily Leonard's 17 points were beneficial to Mena (4-2), which knocked off the host team in the Charles B. Dyer Classic. Jordan Gramlich scored 14 points, and Presli Taylor finished with 11 points for Alma (1-4).

NORTH LITTLE ROCK 66, FAYETTEVILLE 40 Both Jocelyn Tate and Ja'Myia Brown each scored 15 points as North Little Rock (8-0) turned a close game in a rout in the second half. Sakiya Hicks ended with 10 points for the Lady Charging Wildcats, who led 31-26 at halftime before dominating the final two quarters of play.

OSCEOLA 57, VALLEY VIEW 48 (OT) Kayla Newson finished with 32 points, 10 steals, 8 rebounds and 4 assists to help Osceola (7-2) win its second consecutive game. Amarah Thomas ended with 9 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 blocks from the Lady Seminoles, who battled back from a 10-point deficit.

VALLEY SPRINGS 68, CLARKSVILLE 44 Tayla Trammell had 14 points and nine rebounds in a overwhelming outing for Valley Springs (12-7) at the Petit Jean Classic in Morrilton. Savannah Ketchum added 11 points and eight rebounds while Aidan Gorton finished with 11 points as well for the Lady Tigers.

WYNNE 53, STUTTGART 41 Kylia Cody notched 27 points, including 3 three-pointers, as Wynne (4-8) won at the Mark Martin Automotive/Lyon College Tournament in Batesville. Zarriah Adams had 14 points, and Danielle Kerr tallied nine points for the Lady Yellowjackets. Zaniya Colvin finished with 11 points, and Kailey Bishop scored 9 for Stuttgart (1-3), which trailed 28-26 at the half.