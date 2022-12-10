Tools & Toys: Gosun Go Pro Solar Oven and Crisbi SmartMat

Gosun Go Pro Solar Oven

What's to love: A small lightweight solar oven that can be taken hiking or camping.

What does it do: Gosun has several solar ovens and this is the smallest, which makes it portable, but doesn't cook a lot of food at once, maybe enough for one meal. The oven uses solar reflective energy directed by panels to heat a special glass tube where food is placed. The oven can also boil water. It can heat up to 550 degrees on a sunny day. It also works on cloudy days; it just takes longer. The oven comes with small silicone pans and a cleaning brush, carrying case and user manual. It sells for $119. Visit gosun.co for more information and even recipes.

■ ■ ■

Cribsi SmartMat

What's to love: Securely holds phone or tablet hands-free, great for when following recipes or crafts online.

What does it do: The heat-safe silicone holder has different size grooves at various angles, so a phone or tablet can be held at the perfect angle for viewing. Because the mat is dishwasher safe and made of heat-safe silicone, it can be used as a mat for hot pans. The mat sells for $49.99. Visit cribsi.com for more information.