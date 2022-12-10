Trump team avoids contempt call

A federal judge declined Friday to hold former President Donald Trump's office in contempt for not fully complying with a May subpoena to return all classified documents in his possession, according to people familiar with the proceedings.

U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell told Justice Department lawyers and Trump's legal team to come to an agreement themselves over what actions or assurances by Trump's office would satisfy the government, according to these people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe sealed court proceedings.

"The President and his counsel will continue to be transparent and cooperative," Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung said in a statement to The Washington Post.

A Justice Department spokesman declined to comment.

The request by the government came after months of frustration in the Justice Department with the former president and his lawyers, who have repeatedly made assurances to prosecutors that the sensitive materials had all been returned -- only to find out there were more at the former president's Mar-a-Lago residence and private club.

They made that claim when handing over 38 documents to the Justice Department in response to the grand jury subpoena. But the FBI later amassed evidence suggesting that more classified material remained at Mar-a-Lago.

The Justice Department secured a warrant and FBI agents searched Mar-a-Lago, retrieving Aug. 8 some 13,000 additional documents, about 100 of them classified. The department is investigating the potential mishandling of classified material, destruction of government property or obstruction of the investigation.

One of the central areas of disagreement between the two sides has centered on the Trump legal team's repeated refusal to designate a custodian of records to sign a document attesting that all classified materials have been returned to the federal government, The Post reported earlier this week.

The standoff led to the Justice Department's request to hold Trump's office in contempt.

After that opinion, in McKeever v. Barr, Howell denied another media request, writing that efforts by the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press to further journalists' newsgathering and ensure government transparency "have significant value" but "fall outside the scope of this exception" to the grand jury secrecy rules courts had relied on.

The 80-minute hearing in U.S. District Court in Washington was held after Trump's team acknowledged having turned up more government documents in a recent search of his properties.

The Times reported in October that a top Justice Department official had told Trump's team that the department believed Trump had more classified documents in his possession.

Around Thanksgiving, a team of experts hired by Trump concluded searches that included other locations -- among them, Trump Tower in New York, his golf club in Bedminster, N.J., and a storage facility near Mar-a-Lago. At the storage facility, the team discovered at least two documents that bore classification markings, prompting lawyers for the former president to notify prosecutors about them.

The Trump team provided a written statement that it had returned everything it had found, according to the two people familiar with the matter. But the discovery of additional material further undercut an affidavit that some of Trump's other lawyers had drafted and signed in June, stating that to the best of their knowledge, no classified material remained in his possession.

A media coalition that included The Washington Post sought unsuccessfully to open Friday's hearing, arguing to Howell that grand jury secrecy rules should not apply to the proceedings.

Attorneys for media organizations said they would continue to seek the unsealing of materials given the public importance, including any redacted opinion, hearing transcript or related filings from each side.

In a statement, a court spokeswoman said only: "This afternoon, the Court held a hearing regarding an ongoing and sealed grand jury matter. This matter remains under seal" pursuant to grand jury secrecy rules.

Howell and several previous chief judges in Washington have released grand jury materials in cases of historical and public importance, such as in the Trump-Russia special-counsel investigation and a Justice Department demand for records from three large Chinese banks in a sanctions investigation.

But the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in April 2019 struck down judges' "inherent authority" to release such materials when the public interest outweighs the need for secrecy. Howell, as the chief judge for the District of Columbia federal district courts, oversees grand jury proceedings.

Information for this article was contributed by Spencer S. Hsu, Jacqueline Alemany, Josh Dawsey and Devlin Barrett of The Washington Post and by Alan Feuer and Maggie Haberman of The New York Times.