UA coach: Hurt Hog doing OK





TULSA -- Trevon Brazile, the University of Arkansas forward who suffered a season-ending knee injury, is doing well under the circumstances, according to Coach Eric Musselman.

It was determined Wednesday when Brazile was examined that he tore the anterior cruciate in his right knee during Tuesday night's game against North Carolina-Greensboro.

Musselman said Brazile, a sophomore transfer from Missouri, was in good spirits when they talked Wednesday and is getting strong support from his family.

"When I called him, I was just a little worried that he might want to just kind of hang out and gather his thoughts, but he's been great," Musselman said. "I talked to his sister. She's thinking of trying to come out whenever the surgery date gets settled."

Musselman said Phil Brazile, Trevon's father, came to Fayetteville to be with his son.

"His father was in our training room with TB when we went through some things," Musselman said. "So I think he's doing really well considering everything ... I do think he's in the right frame of mind.

"We talked about upper body stuff that he can do in the weight room and maybe some things that he could do with his healthy leg and how quickly he wants to get that started.

"So everything's just moving forward. He's hanging in there."

Musselman said Brazile and his father planned to meet with a doctor on Friday to go through timelines for his surgery, which likely will be later this month after the swelling in his knee is reduced.

Brazile, listed in most NBA mock drafts as a first-round pick in some before his injury, has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

The focus right now, Musselman said, is on Brazile's recovery plan after he undergoes surgery.

Musselman said the coaching staff wants Brazile to be around the team as much as possible, but that he didn't travel to Tulsa for today's Arkansas-Oklahoma game because riding on a bus for two hours wouldn't have been good for his injured knee.

Moser and Arkansas

During Oklahoma Coach Porter Moser's news conference with local media on Thursday, he was asked about interviewing for the vacancy at Arkansas after the 2001-02 season.

At the time, Moser had completed back-to-back 18-11 seasons in his first head coaching job at the University of Arkansas-Little Rock.

Arkansas Athletic Director Frank Broyles hired Stan Heath, who led Kent State to a 30-6 record and the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight in his first season with the Golden Flashes, to replace Nolan Richardson as the Razorbacks' coach.

"I don't even really think about it, because it was one day. It was 20 years ago," Moser said of his Arkansas interview. "I was happily the coach at Arkansas-Little Rock.

"I think fondly of the state of Arkansas because I had two of my kids there, and [UALR] was my first head coaching job. I really enjoyed the people. I really enjoyed my stay.

"During that time, the legendary Frank Broyles did bring me in for an interview. I didn't get the job and God had a plan."

Moser, a native of Naperville, Ill., left UALR after three seasons and a 54-34 record to become the head coach at Illinois State, where he was fired after a 51-67 record in four seasons.

After serving as an assistant at Saint Louis, Moser became a head coach again at Loyola-Chicago for the 2011-12 season. He led the Ramblers to the Final Four in 2018 and the Sweet 16 in 2021 to land the Oklahoma job.

Sadler with Sooners

Doc Sadler, a Greenwood native and Arkansas manager for Coach Eddie Sutton, joined Oklahoma's staff on Nov. 17 when he was announced as a special advisor to Sooners Coach Porter Moser.

Sadler previously was a head coach at the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith, Texas-El Paso, Nebraska and Southern Mississippi.

Before going to Oklahoma, Sadler most recently had returned to Nebraska as an assistant coach the previous three seasons.

Sadler earned his bachelor's degree in physical education from Arkansas in 1982.

More minutes for Graham?

Among the Razorbacks who could help fill the void left by Trevon Brazile's injury is Jalen Graham, a 6-9 senior transfer from Arizona State.

Graham has played only 42 minutes in six games, but he's averaging 5.2 points and 3.0 rebounds and has hit 14 of 22 shots. He had 10 points and 4 rebounds in 11 minutes against Fordham, 8 points in 6 minutes against Louisville and 11 points and 6 rebounds in 12 minutes against San Jose State.

"Jalen's obviously an offensive weapon because he can face up and beat people off the dribble," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "He's got a pretty good 15- to 17-foot face-up game. He's got a good push shot around the rim and a soft touch, much like [long-time NBA player] Antawn Jamison used to do, where he gets it out of his hands very quickly around the rim.

"And if his rebounds per minute (0.43) is sky high. So he's rebounded the ball, he's scored, and defensively, he can get off the ground."

Musselman said Graham was at practice Thursday about an hour and 40 minutes early to get in extra work.

"First practice back since our last game, he was here really early," Musselman said. "I can tell you that [it was] the earliest I've seen him here. He's excited to practice, I guess, if he was here that early."

Masked man

Oklahoma senior starting forward Jalen Hill is playing with a protective mask on his face after undergoing nasal surgery for an injury he sustained in the Sooners' 70-66 loss at Villanova last Saturday.

Hill played with a mask Tuesday night when Oklahoma beat Missouri-Kansas City 75-53, then had surgery on Wednesday.

"It's not ideal, but he got fitted for the mask, he's wearing it and he's ready to go," Sooners Coach Porter Moser said.

Hill is averaging 7.8 points and 4.6 rebounds.

Vs. SEC

Oklahoma is 10-1 in its last 11 games against SEC teams, including a 59-55 victory over Ole Miss in Kissimmee, Fla., earlier this season.

After taking on Arkansas, the Sooners play at Florida on Dec. 20 and host Alabama in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Jan. 28.

Last season, Oklahoma beat Florida at home and Arkansas in Tulsa, then lost at Auburn in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Oklahoma and Texas will move from the Big 12 to the SEC no later than the fall of 2025.





Jalen Graham





