UAPB goes on road today to face No. 2-ranked Texas

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Golden Lions have a challenge facing them today.

They take on the University of Texas Longhorns, the country's N0. 2-ranked team, today in Austin. Tipoff is scheduled for noon at the Longhorns' new Moody Center, and the game can be streamed on the Longhorn Network with audio at texas.leanplayer.com.

"We are super excited about the challenge," UAPB Coach Solomon Bozeman said. "We are excited [about] the opportunity [to] compete. Our team likes a challenge. Texas is one of the best teams defensively."

Bozeman said the Lions are up for any tough match that comes their way.

More important, Bozeman is proud that a small-town college can take on a team as big as Texas.

"It's not just about our guys, but it's about our city," Bozeman said. "When you go against Texas, people get to watch it on TV and here we are, UAPB playing these teams. It's a blessing and a dream come true. A lot of our guys, they dream of playing Texas, Kentucky and for them to play these teams is a big deal."

The Golden Lions, Bozeman said, are ready to compete on the defensive end. They will focus on rebounding, but the Longhorns are "so tall and athletic."

"You have to hit first," Bozeman said. "We need to go in and find a way to get some baskets. I think coming from UAPB and a small town, I think it just gets the city so much buzz to play a No. 2 team."

The Lions will try to pounce on a Longhorns team coming off their first loss of the season to No. 17-ranked University of Illinois, 85-78 in overtime, in the Jimmy V Classic on Tuesday.