UAPB men at No. 2 Texas

WHEN Noon Central today

WHERE Moody Center, Austin, Texas

RECORDS UAPB 3-7; Texas 6-1

SERIES Texas leads 1-0 TV Longhorn Network

RADIO None

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

F Chris Grene, 6-8, Sr. 11.2 4.1

F A.C. Curry, 6-5, Jr. 3.3 3.7

F Ismael Plet, 6-8, Soph. 6.0 6.8

G Shaun Doss, 6-5, Sr. 17.9 4.4

G Kylen Milton, 6-4, So. 9.4 4.1

COACH Solomon Bozeman (10-31 in second season at UAPB and overall)

TEXAS

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Tyrese Hunter, 6-0, So. 15.1 4.1

G Marcus Carr, 6-2, Sr. 14.6 2.7

F Timmy Allen, 6-6, Sr. 8.4 6.7

F Dillon Mitchell, 6-8, Fr. 7.6 5.7

F Dylan Disu, 6-9, Sr. 7.3 3.6

COACH Chris Beard (28-13 in second season at Texas and 236-98 in 11th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPB Texas

63.0 Points for 80.1

69.5 Points against 59.4

-3.1 Rebound margin +1.9

+0.8 Turnover margin +6.6

38.8 FG pct. 47.7

30.2 3-pt pct. 29.3

66.2 FT pct. 67.4

CHALK TALK ==After not hitting a three-pointer against Air Force on Nov. 30, UAPB hit six of them in a 59-41 victory over Arkansas Baptist a week ago. … Beard was the head coach at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock from 2015-16.

— Erick Taylor