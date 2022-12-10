Sections
UCA men at Oral Roberts

by Mitchell Gladstone | Today at 1:57 a.m.

WHEN 7 p.m. Central today 

WHERE Mabee Center, Tulsa 

RECORDS UCA 5-4; Oral Roberts 6-3 

SERIES Oral Roberts leads 4-3 TV None 

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway 

INTERNET ORU Sports Network

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UCA 

POS. NAME, HT, YR. PPG RPG 

G Camren Hunter, 6-3, So. 16.6 5.0 

G Masai Olowokere, 6-5, Jr. 10.1 6.7 

G Collin Cooper, 6-2, Jr. 11.6 2.9 

G Johannes Kirsipuu, 6-2, Fr. 6.1 1.7 

F Eddy Kayouloud, 6-7, Sr. 14.9 6.3 

COACH Anthony Boone (30-56 in third season at UCA and overall) 

ORAL ROBERTS 

POS. NAME, HT, YR. PPG RPG 

G Max Abmas, 6-0, Sr. 17.4 6.3 

G Carlos Jurgens, 6-5, Sr. 9.9 3.4 

G Kareem Thompson, 6-4, Sr. 10.0 4.8 

G Issac McBride, 6-1, Jr. 10.7 2.8 

F Connor Vanover, 7-5, Sr. 12.6 7.6 

COACH Paul Mills (82-82 in sixth season at Oral Roberts and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA ORU 

76.3 Points for 83.2 

74.1 Points against 74.7 

+2.8 Rebound margin -0.3 

-1.3 Turnover margin +3.3 

43.2 FG pct. 44.4 

34.0 3-pt. pct. 34.1 

73.3 FT pct. 72.4 

CHALK TALK The Golden Eagles start former Baptist Prep players and Little Rock natives in Issac McBride and former Arkansas Razorback Connor Vanover. … Bears guard Camren Hunter ranks fourth in the ASUN in scoring at 16.6 points per game.

— Mitchell Gladstone

