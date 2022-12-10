UCA men at Oral Roberts

WHEN 7 p.m. Central today

WHERE Mabee Center, Tulsa

RECORDS UCA 5-4; Oral Roberts 6-3

SERIES Oral Roberts leads 4-3 TV None

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

INTERNET ORU Sports Network

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UCA

POS. NAME, HT, YR. PPG RPG

G Camren Hunter, 6-3, So. 16.6 5.0

G Masai Olowokere, 6-5, Jr. 10.1 6.7

G Collin Cooper, 6-2, Jr. 11.6 2.9

G Johannes Kirsipuu, 6-2, Fr. 6.1 1.7

F Eddy Kayouloud, 6-7, Sr. 14.9 6.3

COACH Anthony Boone (30-56 in third season at UCA and overall)

ORAL ROBERTS

POS. NAME, HT, YR. PPG RPG

G Max Abmas, 6-0, Sr. 17.4 6.3

G Carlos Jurgens, 6-5, Sr. 9.9 3.4

G Kareem Thompson, 6-4, Sr. 10.0 4.8

G Issac McBride, 6-1, Jr. 10.7 2.8

F Connor Vanover, 7-5, Sr. 12.6 7.6

COACH Paul Mills (82-82 in sixth season at Oral Roberts and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA ORU

76.3 Points for 83.2

74.1 Points against 74.7

+2.8 Rebound margin -0.3

-1.3 Turnover margin +3.3

43.2 FG pct. 44.4

34.0 3-pt. pct. 34.1

73.3 FT pct. 72.4

CHALK TALK The Golden Eagles start former Baptist Prep players and Little Rock natives in Issac McBride and former Arkansas Razorback Connor Vanover. … Bears guard Camren Hunter ranks fourth in the ASUN in scoring at 16.6 points per game.

— Mitchell Gladstone