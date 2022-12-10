Xi vows more Mideast oil imports

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Chinese leader Xi Jinping vowed Friday to import more oil and natural gas from energy-rich Persian Gulf Arab states while not interfering in their affairs.

Xi also urged the Arab countries to conduct energy sales in the Chinese yuan, potentially divorcing the U.S. dollar from transactions in a region where the United States still stations thousands of troops across a network of local bases as a hedge against Iran.

During Xi's visit to Saudi Arabia this week, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomed him to a meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council and later to a wider summit of Mideast leaders.

"Standing at the crossroads of history, we must renew the tradition of friendship between China and the GCC," Xi said.

Brent crude traded Friday around $76 a barrel -- down from highs of $122 in June. But rising costs at the pump months earlier further alienated the administration of President Joe Biden from Riyadh -- something the prince likely kept in mind during Xi's visit.

"The kingdom believes that hydrocarbon energy sources will remain an important resource to meet the needs of the world for the coming decades," Mohammed said.

Xi praised the Gulf Cooperation Council countries -- Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates -- as they "actively sought political solutions to regional hotspots" and invited their astronauts to China's new Tiangong space station.

Xi also said China plans to build a joint China-GCC Nuclear Security Demonstration Center that will train 300 personnel on nuclear safety and technology.

Already, the UAE has the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, built with South Korea under a strict agreement that it will not enrich uranium -- a possible pathway to a nuclear weapon.

But Xi stressed his nation "will continue to import a large amount of crude oil from the GCC countries, expand imports of liquefied natural gas, strengthen the engineering services in oil and gas upstream development and the cooperation in storage, transportation and refining."

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict came up as Xi spoke with the Arab leaders, especially Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. Xi said China remains committed to an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 boundaries of Israel.

"The historical injustice suffered by the Palestinian people cannot continue indefinitely," Xi said.

Xi also called for nations to "strengthen exchanges among civilizations."

"We need to jointly oppose Islamophobia, carry out cooperation in deradicalization, and oppose linking terrorism with specific ethnic groups and specific religions," he said.

However, Xi made no mention his nation's policies toward Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities. More than a million have been detained, forced to denounce Islam and swear fealty to Xi and the party.

Xi also did not mention Iran, which is enriching uranium at its closest-ever levels to weapons-grade material. Also, Tehran backs regional militias, including Yemen's Houthi rebels with whom Saudi Arabia is fighting a war.

Gulf Arab nations want to maintain close relations with China even as U.S. officials believe they face a growing threat from China in Asia, and also Russia, which is waging war on Ukraine.

During Xi's visit, Saudi officials said deals were signed between Riyadh and Beijing, including some involving Chinese company Huawei on high-tech ventures.

On Friday, Xi held one-on-one meetings with Tunisian President Kais Saied, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani and Sheikh Tamim of Qatar.

Information for this article was contributed by Olivia Zhang of The Associated Press.

In this photo made available by Saudi Press Agency, SPA, Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, right, greets Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, during the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Gulf Arab leaders and others in the Mideast met Friday in Saudi Arabia as part of a state visit by Chinese leader Xi Jinping, seeking to firm up their relations with Beijing as decades of U.S. attention on the region wanes. (Saudi Press Agency via AP)



