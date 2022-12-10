Zebras no match for Tigers in semifinals





Little Rock Central squashed Pine Bluff's bid at redemption behind a pair of dominating quarters Friday night.

The Tigers outscored the Zebras 40-22 over the second and third quarters to waltz away with a 79-56 victory in the semifinals of the Charles Ripley Classic at Gryphon Arena.

Junior forward Annor Boateng did a little bit of everything and finished with 25 points, 12 rebounds and 9 blocks for Central (8-2), which beat Pine Bluff 79-52 in mid-November. The Tigers were just as thorough in the rematch, particularly in the middle of the game.

"We played really, really well during those two quarters," Central Coach Brian Ross said. "I think our biggest strength is that we've got so many ball-handers, and they don't really make a lot of mistakes. R.J. Lee came off the bench and kind of kept us going in that second quarter, Gavin Snyder has been great two nights in a row, and of course, Annor just does what he does."

Less than 24 hours after scoring 22 points in a win over Little Rock Catholic, Snyder had 21 points for the Tigers, who'll play Bryant today at 5:30 p.m. for the tournament title. Lee added 11 points.

Courtney Crutchfield had a team-high 18 points for Pine Bluff (5-5), which again played without senior forward Jordon Harris. Sophomore forward Deriyon Graydon played well in his place, ending with 16 points, 10 rebounds and 5 blocks. X'Zaevion Barnett tallied 12 points.

The second quarter was again an issue for Pine Bluff, just as it was in its first-round victory over Little Rock Southwest on Thursday.

The Zebras led 17-14 after a free throw from Crutchfield early in the quarter, but Pine Bluff missed its first six shot attempts, which gave Central an opening that it readily took advantage of.

The Tigers ran off on a 7-0 run during the Zebras' shooting woes to move ahead. Pine Bluff, which hit 4 of its 13 field goals in the quarter, managed to stay close thanks to a rash of Central turnovers and the play inside of Graydon. It was his putback that allowed the Zebras to get within 32-26 after two quarters.

The third quarter was especially unkind to Pine Bluff.

After the Zebras got a quarter-opening lay-up from Crutchfield, Central netted 11 of the next 13 points, with Boateng and Luke Moore canning back-to-back three-pointers to gave Central a 43-30 lead.

A pair of free throws from Crutchfield briefly stopped the rally, but the Tigers answered with a 13-5 flurry that enabled them to open a 56-38 cushion by the end of the quarter.

"I thought we played well," Ross explained. "Of course, Pine Bluff was missing Jordon Harris both times we played them, and Crutchfield didn't play in the first half of that first one either. So we were able to kind of jump out on them.

"Those are obvious difference-makers for them, and I have no doubt that [Pine Bluff] will go far in 5A. But I'm really proud of the way our guys continued to battle and battle. Doing that will always give us a chance to win games."

BRYANT 53, LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW 39

Darren Wallace came up huge when Bryant (6-1) needed it, finishing with 27 points in a semifinal victory.

R.J. Young had 9 points, and Elem Shelby collected 8 points for the Hornets, who closed the game on an 18-2 run.

Parkview (3-4), which played without standout forward Dallas Thomas for the second game in a row, led 37-35 following a three-point play from Drake Marbley with 3:24 left in the game. But a short basket from Shelby tied it on the following possession, and a score inside from Wallace after a steal started the Hornets' winning run. Bryant hit 12 of 18 free throws over the final 2:30 to seal it.

Nate Coley ended with 11 points for the Patriots.

LITTLE ROCK HALL 52, MILLS 35

Jayden Slaughter scored 18 points, and Landen Hill finished with 17 as Hall (3-6) remained steady throughout.

The game was tied 6-6 midway through the first quarter until a quick 6-0 run by Hall flipped things around. The Warriors closed the second period on a 7-0 spurt to lead 31-16 at halftime.

Keith Tucker ended with 13 points, and Tyson Thompson collected 10 points for Mills (4-4).

LITTLE ROCK SOUTHWEST 38, LITTLE ROCK CATHOLIC 31

Melvin Taylor scored 11 points as Southwest (2-4) led for the final 32 minutes.

Deuce Alexander had 10 points, and Johnathan Hudson finished with 9 for the Gryphons, who suffered a 57-53 loss to Catholic (4-4) last month but benefited from 18 Rocket turnovers. Southwest shot 12 of 33 (36.3%) from the field.

Cole Pace ended with 16 points for Catholic, which shot 12 of 39 (30.7%) for the game. Walker Lewis added 10 points and seven rebounds.

At a glance

Charles Ripley Holiday Classic

At Little Rock Southwest

Thursday

Pine Bluff 75, Little Rock Southwest 40

Little Rock Central 75, Little Rock Catholic 33

Bryant 60, Little Rock Hall 15

LR Parkview 46, Mills 39

Friday

Little Rock Southwest 38, Little Rock Catholic 31

Little Rock Hall 52, Mills 35

Little Rock Central 79, Pine Bluff 56

Bryant 53, Little Rock Parkview 39

Today

Mills vs. Little Rock Catholic, 1 p.m.

Little Rock Hall vs. Little Rock Southwest, 2:30 p.m.

Pine Bluff vs. Little Rock Parkview, 4 p.m.

Little Rock Central vs. Bryant, 5:30 p.m