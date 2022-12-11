18-year-old’s mayoral victory in draws national attention to Earle

Sure, that runoff election in Georgia last week got a little bit of media attention, but the newly elected mayor of Earle also attracted coverage from Arkansas and beyond.

That's because Jaylen Smith, 18, is one of the youngest mayors in the U.S. and is America's youngest Black mayor. In a Democrat-Gazette story about Smith's election, Paige Eichkorn reported that Phyllis Dickerson, chief executive officer of the African American Mayors Association, said the national organization's current youngest member is 35-year-old Justin Bibb of Cleveland.

Smith, who graduated from Earle High School in May and is a student at Arkansas State University Mid-South, was featured last week in stories by CNN, NBC, the Washington Post, British outlets the BBC and the Guardian as well as africanews.com and others.

FLUKE LOOKS BACK In 1991, Matthew Thompson and his pals Jason White and Steve Schmidt started Fluke, a fanzine that covered the Little Rock punk scene.

More than 20 years later, Thompson, who grew up in North Little Rock and now lives in Phoenix, is still publishing Fluke. Issue 19, from last year, covered mail art and featured Arkansas artist buZ blurr as well as Anna Banana, Leslie Caldera, John Held Jr., and others.

In November, Thompson published Fluke: The First Two Years, which collects the first two editions of the 'zine as well as Fluke #14, the issue packed with Little Rock punk show flyers.

The first two issues include interviews with touring bands Fugazi and Lungfish as well as locals like Ben Sizemore of Econochrist and Lighten Up fanzine creator Tim Lamb. There are also columns, comics, lots of record reviews and plenty of photos.

"I get a lot of requests to reprint the earlier issues so I figured I'd publish the first two issues that Steve, Jason and I worked on together at Kinko's in North Little Rock in 1991 and 1992," Thompson said last month. "I included issue 14 because it features 40 punk show flyers from 1988 to 1992 at the venue that's now Vino's on 7th and Chester in downtown Little Rock. So really, The First Two Years pretty well documents that era on that corner in Little Rock."

In revisiting the issues, Thompson says, "the thing that stood out to me the most were the pieces about armed forces recruiters and religious propaganda presented to kids in junior high and high school. Things we received in the mail or from our teachers, pushing their beliefs on us."

Look for a new Fluke next year.

"Issue #20 is gonna be full of greatness," Thompson says.

Fluke: The First Two Years is sold at Retrograde Comics in Little Rock, Arkansas Record CD Exchange in North Little Rock and at flukefanzine.com.

email: sclancy@adgnewsroom.com