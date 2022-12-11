20th Century Club holds annual Christmas party





The Capital Hotel was the setting Dec. 1 for the 20th Century Club Sustainers annual Christmas party.

More than 80 guests gathered in the mezzanine overlooking a two-story Christmas tree for drinks and passed hors d'oeuvres before enjoying a buffet in the hotel's Brooks Parlor. Guests dined at tables centered with festive red and green holiday arrangements.

Rene Starr serves as president of the Sustainers. The 20th Century Club offers no-cost housing to medically and financially qualified patients in Central Arkansas who are receiving cancer treatments.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins



