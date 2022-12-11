3A coverage

After a late start because of weather delays, coverage of Saturday night’s Class 3A state championship game between Booneville and Charleston will appear in Monday’s editions of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Lightning delays mandated by the Arkansas Activities Association resulted in a delay of nearly four hours during Saturday afternoon’s Class 4A championship game between Malvern and Harding Academy at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

As a result, the 3A championship game between the Tigers and Bearcats did not end until after press deadline.